Bulldogs down West Central for fourth win of season

The Madison Bulldogs outscored the West Central Trojans 11-6 in the second half to gain a 25-12 win at Trojan Field on Friday night.

Madison got on the board first when Tyler Tappe tossed a nine-yard scoring pass to Mason Avery with 1:44 left in the first quarter. This capped off a four-play, 14-yard drive for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 14-0 in the second period. Trey Smith scored on a one-yard plunge and added the two-point conversion. The scoring drive covered 11 yards on two plays.

West Central's defense put the Trojans on the scoreboard with just over six minutes left in the half. Carson Wittrock intercepted a pass that was intended for Avery and returned it 45 yards to paydirt.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a 14-6 halftime lead.

Smith booted a 30-yard field with 8:40 left in the third period and the Bulldogs led 17-6. The scoring drive for the Bulldogs covered 13 yards in six plays.

Madison stretched its lead to 17 with 4:27 left in the third period when Tappe tossed a 23-yard strike to Carter Bergheim. The scoring drive covered 41 yards in six plays and the Bulldogs led 23-6.

A safety by the Trojans gave the Bulldogs a 25-6 advantage with 2:43 left in the third period.

West Central scored the only touchdown in the fourth quarter. Cooper Maras capped off a 16-play, 89-yard scoring drive with a one-yard plunge.

Madison had 115 total yards, 12 rushing and 103 passing. Smith ended the game with 15 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Tappe was 11 of 12 passing for 103 yards and two interceptions. Bergheim caught three passes for 40 yards. Avery caught three passes for 31 yards.

West Central had 148 total yards, 81 rushing and 67 passing. Maras ended the game with 53 yards rushing on 14 attempts.

Gavin Koch was 6 of 21 passing for 67 yards with two interceptions. Caden Farmer caught four passes for 39 yards.

Leading the defensive charge for the Bulldogs was Cody Brown with 14 tackles (four solo, 10 assists). Daniel Swenson had 11 tackles (2-9) and AJ Peters recorded 10 tackles (2-8).

Zach Whitlock and Bergheim each had an interception for the Bulldogs.

Maras had 14 tackles (9-5) for the Trojans. Wittrock and Isaiah Colon each had an interception.

Madison (4-3) will host Lennox on Friday at 7 p.m. at Trojan Field. It is the last regular-season home game for the Bulldogs.