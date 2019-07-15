Broncos down Wood Ducks 19-9

The Madison Broncos belted out 22 hits en route to a 19-9 trashing of the Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks in Cornbelt League action on Sunday afternoon at Flynn Field in Madison.

Every starter had at least one hit for the Broncos. Madison racked up eight extra-base hits off three Wood Ducks hurlers.

Madison scored once in the opening frame, only to see the Wood Ducks score three times in the second inning for a 3-1 advantage.

The Broncos broke open the game in the next three innings, scoring 12 runs to grab a 13-3 lead.

Hartford/Humboldt outscored Madison 6-1 in the next two innings to cut the lead to five, 14-9.

Madison put the game away in the eighth frame with five more runs. The game-winning hit was a two-RBI single by Mitch McNary.

Heith Williams had a double and two singles for the Broncos. Williams was able to reach base all six times he was up to bat. He was hit by a pitch, reached on an error and drew a walk.

Jon Waba had a double, two singles and four RBIs. McNary had two doubles, a single and two RBIs. Jacob Giles had a double, two singles and two RBIs.

Nick Bird smacked a home run, a single and had two RBIs for Madison. Greg Biagi had two doubles and an RBI. Matt Burpee and Josh Giles each had two singles and two RBIs. Lakin Neugebauer and Trevor Johnson each had a single and an RBI.

Hartford/Humboldt had 12 hits off two Madison pitchers. Jonah Rechtenbaugh had a home run, a single and three RBIs. Matt Sebert, Seth Rockafellow, Nate Adrian and Austin King each had two singles.

Hunter Jamison worked 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win. He gave up nine runs on 12 hits while striking out three. Marcus Vanden Bosch pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and struck out three.

Rockafellow started on the mound for the Wood Ducks and worked four innings. He suffered the loss. He gave up 13 runs on 12 hits.

Sebert worked 2 1/3 innings in relief and gave up one run on five hits. He struck out two. Rechtenbaugh worked the last 1 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on four hits. He walked two batters.

The Broncos (11-7 overall, 10-6 in league) will close out the regular season this week. Madison will host the Flandreau Cardinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (the last home game for the Broncos) and then will go to Lennox for a 5 p.m. contest on Sunday.