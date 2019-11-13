Lady Bulldogs heading back to State A Tournament

The Madison Lady Bulldogs punched their ticket to the Class State A Volleyball Tournament next week with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-19 and 25-20) win against the Rapid City Christian Comets during the state qualifier on Tuesday in Pierre.

This will be Madison's third trip to the State A Tournament in the last four years. They didn't make the field of eight teams last year.

At the net Tuesday, Abby Brooks and Grace Nelson led the Lady Bulldogs with nine kills each. Kendra Leighton added seven kills.

Nelson led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 set assists and Kylie Krusemark recorded 12.

From the service line, Skyler Sargent led Madison with three ace serves. Leighton added two aces.

Morgan Anderson led the defensive charge for Madison with 20 digs. Leighton finished the match with 12 digs.

Brooks and Autumn Barger each had one block for the winners.

Madison (23-8) will face a familiar foe in the first round of the state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs will play the No. 2 seed Dakota Valley Panthers at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Nov. 21 at the Rapid City Rushmore Civic Center.

Other first-round matches are: Miller vs. Elk Point-Jefferson; Winner vs. Sioux Falls Christian; and McCook Central/Montrose vs. Groton.

The tournament runs through Nov. 23.