Lady Bulldogs place second at State A Meet

The Madison Lady Bulldogs placed second in the State A Gymnastics Meet held in the Aberdeen Central High School Gym over the weekend. The Lady Bulldogs scored 134.625 points during the team competition on Friday.

Winning the team title was the Deuel Cardinals with a score of 144.050. This was the Cardinals' third straight championship.

Following the Cardinals were Madison 134.625; Estelline-Hendricks 133.225; Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mt. Vernon 130.550; Milbank 128.125; Hot Springs 125.200; Wagner/Bon Homme 123.800; Chamberlain 123.400 and Vermillion 115.775.

Individual Day

The Lady Bulldogs had a successful day during individual competition on Saturday at the State Meet.

Madison senior Morgan Hansen and junior Isabel Gors placed in the top 10 of the all-around competition and earned All-Tournament honors.

Hansen tied for sixth place in the all-around competition with a score of 38.300. Gors was ninth with a score of 34.050.

Winning the all-around competition was Deuel's Paige Simon with a score of 37.950.

Madison had two other gymnasts who placed in the top 20 in the all-around competition. Sophomore Kylie Krusemark was 12th with a 33.625, and eighth-grader Lexi Hirsch was 20th with a 32.475.

Hansen's best individual performance was on the beam, where she tied for fourth with an 8.675. She was eighth on the vault with an 8.925; 11th on the bars, 8.225; and 23rd in the floor exercise, 8.475.

Gors' best individual came in the floor exercise, where she placed fourth with a 9.325. She tied for 14th on the beam, 8.200; tied for 20th on the bars, 7.875; and placed 21st on the vault, 8.650.

Krusemark was fourth on the vault with a score of 9.300. Sophomore Olivia Flemming was fourth on the bars with an 8.525.

Hirsch tied for sixth on the vault with an 8.975. Sophomore Raena Rost tied for eighth in the floor exercise with a 9.000 and tied for ninth on the vault with an 8.900.