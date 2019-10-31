Lady Flyers down Cardinals in regular-season finale

The Chester Lady Flyers rolled to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-13 and 25-16) non-conference win over the Arlington Cardinals at Chester on Tuesday night.

"This was a type of a match we needed to end the season and get ready for postseason play," Chester Coach Jean Benson said. "Arlington is very scrappy and a good team."

Jayda Kenyon led the Lady Flyers at the net with 15 kills and one block. Ella Pry added eight kills.

Kenna Brown and Makenna Larson each had one ace serve. Brown had a team-high 37 set assists.

Larson led Chester with 26 digs, Karly Campbell had 15 and Bri Backus 14.

Hailey Bleeker had two blocks.

Hadley Carlson had nine kills and a team-high 19 digs for the Cardinals. Grace Parry led the Cardinals with 12 set assists. Kasey Pistulka recorded 14 digs for Arlington.

Chester closed the regular season with a 21-7 overall record and will wait for its opponent for the Region 4B Tournament.

"We have one of the best regions in the state; four teams are over the 20-win plateau," Benson said.

Chester will be the No. 1 seed in the Region 4B Tournament, and will face the winner of the Dell Rapids St. Mary/Oldham-Ramona-Rutland match, on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Madison High School Gym.