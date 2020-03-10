Lady Tigers making first State Tourney appearance in 25 years

The Howard Lady Tigers will be making a State Tournament experience for the first time in 25 years this weekend when the Lady Tigers play in the State B Girls Tournament at Spearfish.

Howard is entering the tournament as the No. 5 seed with a 20-3 overall record and will face the Faith Lady Longhorns (20-2 overall and No. 4 seed) at 1:45 p.m. (MT) Thursday.

It was a two-game stretch early in the season that gave the Lady Tigers a lot of confidence.

"We beat a top team in Class B, Colman-Egan, by 19 and followed up the next night beating Menno in overtime after trailing by eight midway through the fourth quarter," said Howard Coach Wade Erickson. "Those two games really gave us a ton of confidence going forward."

The Lady Tigers have been under the radar throughout the season and this could have motivated them a little bit more.

"We knew we could make a deep run, and no one was talking about us until late in the season," Erickson said. "I think that gave us extra motivation to prove to people that we were a better team than we were getting credit for."

Howard has played a very tough schedule this season, losing to McCook Central/Montrose (who made it to the Class A SoDak 16), as well as DeSmet and Irene-Wakonda. Both of those teams made it to the State B Tournament.

"That's a huge advantage and is the product of some really good basketball teams in our area," Erickson said. "Win or lose, playing tough competition is going to make you better and more prepared to make a deep postseason run."

According to Erickson, Faith has been at the State Tournament year in and year out, which will be a bonus for them as they are used to playing in these types of games.

"They have aggressive guard play and some kids who shoot the ball really well," Erickson said. "They also have some size inside."

Howard is led by senior Hilary Albrecht, who has scored 424 points and averaged 18.4 points per contest. She has pulled down 259 rebounds for an average of 11.3per game. She has dished out 46 assists and has 59 steals and 13 blocks.

Junior Kenedy Koepsell has scored 190 points for an average of 9 per game. She has dished out 51 assists and had 22 steals.

Junior Abby Connor has scored 160 points for an average of 7.3 per game. She has grabbed 120 rebounds for an average of 5.5 per contest.

Senior Presley Claussen has scored 119 points for just over 5 per contest.

Freshman Kate Connor has pulled down 131 rebounds for an average of 6 per contest. Junior Saddie Palmquist has dished out a team-high 65 assists.

The rest of the team includes senior Madison Kizer, junior Riley Laible, sophomores Emma Rudebusch and Josephine Brok and freshmen Trinity Palmquist, Canyon Kidd, Rylee Rudebusch and Landree Callies.

Erickson tabs Corsica-Stickney as the team to beat.

"They are coming into the State Tournament unbeaten, and they are really tough to match up with," he said. "They have also proven their dominance this year to this point."

The Lady Tigers have proven time and time again that they will never quit.

"They always believe they are going to win until someone proves them wrong," Erickson said.

Other first-round games are Corsica-Stickney facing Irene-Wakonda, noon MT; Ethan vs. Castlewood, 6 p.m. MT; and Faulkton battling DeSmet, 7:45 p.m. MT.