Golden Eagles stop Lady Bulldogs 7-2 in tennis

A very solid Aberdeen Central tennis team downed the Madison Lady Bulldogs 7-2 at the Madison High School courts on Thursday afternoon.

Both of the Lady Bulldogs' wins came in singles action. CC Graham picked up a 10-6 win over Olivia Goetz at No. 1 singles. Lily Wolff picked up a 10-8 win against Alice Vogel at No. 3 singles.

"Aberdeen has six seniors on the team this year, so we were really happy to pick up a few key wins," said Madison Coach Robb Graham.

Madison will host Lennox in a dual match on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. at the Madison High School courts.