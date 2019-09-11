September 11, 2019

Golden Eagles stop Lady Bulldogs 7-2 in tennis

Golden Eagles stop Lady Bulldogs 7-2 in tennis

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:09 pm

By LARRY LEEDS, Sports Editor Madison Daily Leader

A very solid Aberdeen Central tennis team downed the Madison Lady Bulldogs 7-2 at the Madison High School courts on Thursday afternoon.

Both of the Lady Bulldogs' wins came in singles action. CC Graham picked up a 10-6 win over Olivia Goetz at No. 1 singles. Lily Wolff picked up a 10-8 win against Alice Vogel at No. 3 singles.

"Aberdeen has six seniors on the team this year, so we were really happy to pick up a few key wins," said Madison Coach Robb Graham.

Madison will host Lennox in a dual match on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. at the Madison High School courts.

Sports Videos

