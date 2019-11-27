Trojans split pair of home games

The Dakota State University men's basketball team split a pair of non-conference games at the DSU Fieldhouse over the weekend.

On Saturday night the Doane Tigers shot a sizzling 52.5% (32 of 61) from the field and rolled to an 82-57 win.

The Tigers held a 41-27 halftime advantage.

DSU made 21 of 59 field goals, 35.6% and hit just 8-of-31 three pointers, 25.8%. The Trojans connected on 7-of-10 free throws, 70% and pulled down 28 rebounds.

Josh McGreal was the only Trojan to hit double digits as he tossed in 23 points and grabbed six rebounds. Gare Ewefada and Cole Bruhn each scored nine points. Bruhn dished out three of the Trojans' 11 assists.

Doane made 13 of 31 three pointers, 41.9% and hit 5-of-7 free throws, 71.4%. The Tigers snared 42 rebounds.

Anthony Laravie exploded for 27 points to pace Doane. Joe Burt added 14 counters while Isiah Sykes chipped in with 10 points.

Jaxon Harre pulled down seven rebounds while Miguel Lopez dished out four assists.

DSU 98, Oak Hills 47

DSU set a new single-game school record by hitting 22 3-pointers as they routed Oak Hills (Minn.) 98-47 on Friday night.

The Trojans held a 49-24 halftime advantage and never looked back.

DSU made 37 of 71 field goals, 52.1% and connected on 22 of 50 three-pointers, 44%. The Trojans made 2-of-4 free throws, 50% and grabbed 46 rebounds.

Four Trojans hit double figures with Carson Rentz leading the way with 17 points. Jeff Currin added 13 counters and pulled down eight rebounds. Justin Mason scored 11 points while Gavin Schipper tossed in 10 counters and snared eight rebounds.

Bruhn, Mason Ritter and Mason each dished out four assists. Anthony Costello pulled down seven rebounds.

Oak Hills made just 18 of 59 field goals, 30.5% and made only 7-of-31 three-pointers, 22.6%. The Wolfpack made all four of their free throws and snared 31 rebounds.

Ronnie Jackson poured in 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Will Richmond added 19 points for Oak Hills.

DSU (3-8 overall) will hit the court on Monday, when the Trojans go to Spearfish for an exhibition game with Black Hills State University. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) at Young Gymnasium.