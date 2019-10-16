Miller scores three touchdowns to lift Howard to 47-6 win

The Howard Tigers jumped out to an 18-0 lead after one quarter and went on to post a 47-6 win against the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders on Friday at Howard.

"We played really well under some pretty tough conditions," said Howard Coach Pat Ruml. "I thought our guys handled the elements and did a great job in all three key areas of the game."

Lane Miller scored twice in the first period on 39-yard runs both times to give Howard the early advantage. John Callies added a five-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers on top 18-0 at the close of the quarter.

"Our defense again carried us, forcing Oldham-Ramona-Rutland into some early turnovers, and our special teams did a great job once again with field positions."

The Raiders got on the board in the second period when Orion Albertson scored on a one-yard plunge to make the score 18-6.

Howard added two touchdowns in the second period. After the Raiders scored on the ensuing kickoff, Jase Schwab returned the kick 80 yards for a touchdown. Riley Genzlinger added the two-point conversion and the Tigers led 26-6.

Isaac Feldhaus scored on a one-yard plunge later in the second period. Feldhaus tossed a two-point conversion pass to Sam Asleson and the Tigers led 34-6 at halftime.

Miller scored his third touchdown on a five-yard scamper in the third period to put the Tigers on top 40-6.

Genzlinger scored on a one-yard plunge in the third period and Feldhaus kicked the extra point to give the Tigers a 47-6 victory.

Miller finished the game with 144 yards rushing on eight carries. Genzlinger added 116 yards on 13 carriers.

Will Matson was 12 of 22 passing for 114 for the Raiders. Isaac Trygstad caught five passes for 45 yards.

Daniel Jaton rushed for 47 yards on 14 carries for the Raiders. Isaac Hegdahl had 42 yards rushing on four attempts.

Jaxon Kampshoff had nine tackles for the Tigers.

Clint Misar and John Souter each had six tackles for the Raiders.

"We have some things we need to clean up, but overall I was very happy with the performance," Ruml said.

Howard (6-1) will close out the regular season with a home contest against the Baltic Bulldogs on Friday at 7 p.m.

O-R-R (4-3) will finish the regular season with a home contest at Ramona on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals.