Madison tops Colman-Egan 45-42 in Entringer Scholarship Classic

Madison was the only area team to pick up a win at the 26th Annual Michael J. Entringer Scholarship Classic on Tuesday at the Brookings High School.

The Bulldogs erased a nine-point deficit midway through the third quarter and went on to pick up a 45-42 win over the Colman-Egan Hawks.

Madison held a 19-18 halftime lead. Colman-Egan was able to build the nine point advantage with 3:59 left in the third period the Bulldogs rallied.

Madison made 17 of 46 field goals, 37% and connected on 5-of-15 from behind the three-point arc, 33.3%. The Bulldogs hit 6-of-10 from the charity stripe, 60% and pulled down 33 rebounds.

Carter Bergheim scored 20 points to pace the Bulldogs and he was named the game's MVP for his performance.

Tyler Tappe had seven points and grabbed seven rebounds for the winners while Aspen Dahl added seven counters, pulled down five rebounds and had four steals.

Rounding scoring for the Bulldogs were Cody Brown with six points and Logan Allbee with three counters. Brown grabbed seven rebounds and Allbee dished out three assists.

Colman-Egan made 13 of 40 field goals, 32.5% and made 4-of-18 three-pointers, 22.2%. The Hawks connected on 13 of 16 free throws, 81.3% and snared 25 rebounds.

Dalton Voelker tossed in 21 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, had three steals and one block to pace the Hawks. Nate Tolley added seven points and grabbed six rebounds while Chase Hemmer dished out a team-high three rebounds.

Castlewood 82, O-R-R 75

The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders were unable to hold onto a 13 point advantage in the second half as the Castlewood Warriors gained an 82-75 overtime win.

Castlewood outscored the Raiders 40-24 in the fourth quarter and overtime to get the come-from-behind win.

The Raiders jumped out to a quick 16-6 lead after one quarter and held a 35-29 halftime advantage.

O-R-R made 29 of 60 field goals, 48.3% and drained 8-of-16 from three-point range, 50%. The Raiders connected on 9-of-13 from the charity stripe, 69.2% and grabbed 35 rebounds.

Will Matson and Brandon Trygstad each had 23 points for the Raiders. Matson had seven rebounds and six assists while Trygstad pulled down six rebounds and two assists. Isaac Hegdahl had three steals and two assists for O-R-R.

Castlewood made 32 of 65 field goals, 49.2% and connected on 10 of 25 from behind the three-point arc, 40%. The Warriors drained 8-of-11 free throws, 72.7% and pulled down 32 rebounds.

Tristan Nielsen scored 23 points, had four assists and seven steals to pace the Warriors. For his effort he was named the MVP of the game.

Carson Kirwan and Garret Kerkvliet each scored 17 points for Castlewood while Kaden Eng added 12 counters and grabbed 12 rebounds. Kirwan snared eight rebounds while Kerkvliet dished out six assists.

Lake Preston 58, Chester 30

The Lake Preston Divers jumped out to a quick 19-8 lead after one period and never looked back in posting a 58-30 win over Chester Flyers.

Lake Preston held a 26-11 halftime advantage.

Chester made just 9-of-47 field goals, 19.1% and made just 1-of-14 three-pointers. At the charity stripe the Flyers made 11 of 22, 50% and they had 27 rebounds.

Stratton Eppard scored 15 points, had four rebounds and two assists to pace the Flyers. Wyatt Hansen chipped in with seven points while Brock Wages grabbed eight rebounds. Ryan Benson dished out two assists.

Lake Preston made 19 of 53 field goals, 35.8% and tossed in 9-of-24 from behind the three-point arc, 37.5%. The Divers connected on 11-of-14 free throws, 78.6% and pulled down 47 rebounds.

Carter Malone poured in 21 points, had six rebounds, two assists and one block for the Divers and was named the game's MVP.

Jasper Denison added 11 points and snared 13 rebounds for the winners while Jarrett Brown chipped in with seven counters.