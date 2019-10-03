Madison Bulldogs win Region 1A golf title

The Madison Bulldogs boys' golf team won the Region 1A title on a very windy day at the Meadow Creek Golf Course in Volga on Monday.

Madison closed the 18-hole tournament with a 348, three strokes better than host team Sioux Valley, who ended with a 351.

Following the top two teams were Sisseton 363, Aberdeen Roncalli 369, Dell Rapids 383, Groton 391, Tri-Valley 410, Flandreau 426 and Milbank 448.

Braden Eimers was the top golfer for Madison. He carded an 84 (45-39) and placed second in the tournament. Every Bulldog placed in the top 20 of the meet.

Madison's Keaton Nighbert tied for third place with an 85 (43-42).

Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs were Blake Whitethorn, 10th place with an 89 (46-43); and Ty Jorgenson, tied for 13th with a 90 (45-45).

Dylan DeJong placed 17th with a 92 (46-46).

Winning the individual title was Sisseton's Blake Neilsen with an 82 (40-42).

Madison will send the entire team to the State A Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at the Bluffs Golf Course at Vermillion.