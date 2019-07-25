Dell Rapids tops Post 25 8-1

The Madison Post 25 baseball team finds itself in an elimination game in Region 2B on Friday night. This is after Dell Rapids beat Post 25 8-1 on Wednesday night in the Region Tournament at Garretson.

Dell Rapids scored at least one run in the first four innings to build an 8-0 advantage.

Madison's only run came in the seventh frame. With one out and two on, Brock Minnaert smacked an RBI double to score Sean Rollins for the only run of the game for Post 25.

Madison could muster only four hits in the contest. Colby Mennis had a pair of doubles. Minnaert added a double and an RBI. Mitch Williams had a single for Madison.

Dell Rapids had 12 hits, all singles. Jon Wihlemson had three hits while Keagan Miller, Ty Wood and Brandon Geraets each had two.

Seth Thennis went the distance for Madison and suffered the loss. He struck out seven and walked three.

Eddie Price started on the mound for Dell Rapids and picked up the win. He worked six innings, struck out 11 and gave up two hits.

Madison (5-5) will face the winner of the Garretson/Aurora game at 8 p.m. on Friday at Garretson. The wnner will go on to face Dell Rapids for the championship at 4 p.m. on Saturday. If a second championship game is needed, it will be played at 6:30 p.m.