Lady Bulldogs use late-game push to sink Lady Dolphins

The Madison Lady Bulldogs outscored the Deubrook Lady Dolphins 11-2 in the final eight minutes and picked up a 52-45 non-conference win at the Madison High School Gym on Tuesday night.

Deubrook used a 9-2 run late in the first quarter to grab a 17-12 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs chipped away in the second period and Grace Nelson tied the game at 18-18 with a field goal. The Lady Dolphins outscored Madison 10-2 to build a 28-20 halftime lead.

Deubrook opened up a 10-point lead early in the second half. With 54 seconds left in the quarter, Briana Steuerwald drained a three-pointer to give Madison a 41-40 lead.

Baylee Holmlund ended the quarter with a three-pointer to put Deubrook on top 43-41.

"We were able to get back on defense better, and we were able to stop their fast break in the second half," said Madison senior Morgan Anderson.

Madison made 19 of 52 field goals, 36.5%, and 10 of 13 free throws, 76.9%. The Lady Bulldogs grabbed 39 rebounds.

Kendra Leighton tossed in 12 points and had two steals to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Nelson and Steuerwald each had 10 points. Nelson had six rebounds while Steuerwald dished out two assists.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Lexie Roemen with seven points, Anderson with six, Zoey Gerry with four, Juliana Hodges with two and Abby Brooks with one.

Deubrook made 18 of 54 field goals, 34%, and 4 of 9 free throws, 44%. The Lady Dolphins pulled down 32 rebounds.

Holmlund ended the game with 10 points. Claire Olson pulled down nine rebounds while Andrea Vandermeer had four steals.

"This was a big win for us; this will help in seeding points," Anderson said.

Madison (6-7) will host West Central in a Dakota XII contest on Friday with the C game starting at 5 p.m. and the junior varsity and varsity games to follow.

On Saturday, Madison will face Sisseton in the Dakota XII/NEC Conference in the Madison Middle School Gym starting at 5:45 p.m

JV's drop close game

Deubrook won the junior varsity game 36-35. Brooks tossed in 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace Madison.

Gerry added 11 counters and four assists. Sophia Vanden Bosch chipped in with five points and three steals.

C team picks up win

Madison won the C game 25-21. Audrey Nelson scored eight points and had four steals for the winners. Karley Lurz added eight points and two assists. Katie Sewell chipped in with six counters and five rebounds.