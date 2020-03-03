Howard Tigers place 11th at State B Wrestling Tournament

The Howard Tigers placed 11th in the team standings at the Class B State Wrestling Tournament, which concluded on Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

The Tigers scored 60.5 points. Winning the team title was Canton with 240.5 points. Following the C-Hawks and rounding out the top 15 teams were Winner 173, Redfield 92.5, Burke-Gregory 88.5, Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 88, McCook Central/Montrose 86, Kimball/White Lake/Platte/Geddes 80.5, Philip 71.5, Wagner 68.5, Custer 66.5, Howard 60.5, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 59.5, Clark/Willow Lake 53, Parker 48 and Parkston 47.

Howard junior Lane Miller, the defending 113-pound champion, moved up to 138 pounds this season and placed third, losing just one bout. Miller opened the tournament with a 4:40 pin over Jayden Fryer of Sisseton. He then pinned Kingsbury County's Alec Dobson in 4:25.

Miller's only setback of the tournament came in the semifinal match against Winner's Riley Orel. Orel slipped past Miller 3-2.

Miller bounced back nicely and gained a 7-0 decision win over Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson to move into the the third- and fourth-place match. Miller edged Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 to gain third place.

Howard junior Kieffer Klinkhammer placed fourth in the 132-pound class. Klinkhammer opened with a 5-0 decision win over Jordan Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon. Klinkhammer earned a TB1 9-7 decision win against Wyatt Talbott of Kimball/White Lake/Plankinton in the quarterfinals.

Braden Sehr of Canton beat Klinkhammer 8-5 in the semifinal match, sending Klinkhammer to the consolation bracket. Klinkhammer downed Jacob Steiger of Mobridge/Pollock 4-0.

In the third- and fourth-place match, Klinkhammer squared off against Talbott and this time won 6-2.

Other place-winners for Howard were Riley Genzlinger (126), John Callies (152) and Isaac Feldhaus (182). All three placed sixth in their respective weight class.

Howard's Ty Beyer (160) and Chester's Avery Stalford (126) did not place in the State Tournament.