Lancers edge DSU 81-77

The Mount Marty Lancers scored 22 points off Dakota State University turnovers and gained an 81-77 win during the second day of the NAIA South Dakota Basketball Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Sunday.

The Trojans committed 25 turnovers while the Lancers had 19 turnovers.

DSU held an 18-16 advantage after the opening quarter. The Lancers led 40-36 at halftime.

Both teams scored 41 points in the second half and the Lancers held on for the four-point win.

DSU made 27 of 61 field goals, 44.3%, and 13 of 15 free throws, 86.7%. The Trojans made 10 of 20 three pointers, 50%, and pulled down 40 rebounds.

Lindsey Vogel pumped in 18 points for DSU. Jessi Giles added 16 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Lexi Robson chipped in with 12 counters. Savannah Waldorf tossed in 11 points and snared five rebounds.

Morgan Koepsell pulled down a team-high seven rebounds for DSU. Ashlyn Macdonald dished out four assists.

Mount Marty made 28 of 60 field goals, 46.7%, and 22 of 31 free throws, 71%. The Lancers pulled down 32 rebounds.

Karlee McKinney tossed in 19 points for the Lancers. Jamie Tebben and Molly Koisti each scored 15 points. Koisti had three assists. Peyton Stolle snared a game-high eight rebounds.

DWU 94, DSU 74

No. 7 ranked Dakota Wesleyan University rolled past DSU 94-74 on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Tigers opened up a 20-point, 34-14 advantage after the opening 10 minutes and never looked back.

DSU made 23 of 52 field goals, 44.2%, and 22 of 34 free throws, 64.7%. The Trojans pulled down 37 rebounds.

Leading the way for the Trojans was Koepsell with 18 points. Giles added nine counters. Sidney Fick and Olivia Breske each tossed in eight points. Breske and Walsdorf each snared five rebounds. Breske dished out a team-high three assists.

DWU made 34 of 69 field goals, 49.3%, and 18 of 21 free throws, 85.7%. The Tigers grabbed 35 rebounds.

Kynedi Cheeseman fired in a game-high 23 points for the winners. Makaela Karst and Sarah Carr each scored 17 and Kamryn Heinz added 10. Karst pulled down seven rebounds while Kaylee Kirk dished out a game-high 10 assists.

DSU (0-4) will host McPherson (Kan.) on Saturday with action beginning at 3 p.m.