Lady Bulldogs roll past Lennox in tennis dual

The Madison Lady Bulldogs keep rolling along as they downed the Lennox Orioles 8-0 on Tuesday in a dual match held at the Madison High School Tennis Courts.

With the win, Madison moved its dual record to an impressive 7-2 with four dual meets and one triangular remaining in the season.

Lily Wolff stopped Portia Bird 10-2 at No. 3 singles to improve her record to 10-2.

Emma Kruger beat Lizzy Buehner 10-0 and improves to 9-3.

Madison will host Watertown in a dual meet on Thursday with action starting at 4 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs will host Brandon Valley and Yankton in a triangular on Monday starting at 1 p.m.