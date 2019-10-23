Lady Bulldogs stop Quarriers in Dakota XII Conference match

The Madison Lady Bulldogs raced past the Dell Rapids Quarriers 3-0 (25-11, 25-10 and 25-23) in a Dakota XII Conference clash on Tuesday at Dell Rapids.

Abby Brooks led the winners with 11 kills and Grace Nelson added seven.

Nelson led the team with 18 set assists; Kylie Krusemark had 11.

From the service line, Morgan Anderson had two ace serves and Kelsey Gustaf added one.

Anderson led the Lady Bulldogs with nine digs and Briana Steuerwald recorded six digs.

Brooks and Autumn Barger each had one block.

Madison (19-8 overall, 7-2 in conference) will close out the season on the road on Friday night. The Lady Bulldogs will go to Elk Point to face the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies. The C match will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity matches.

JVs win

Madison won the junior varsity match 2-0 (25-22 and 25-13). Abby Morse had six kills while Ali Vacanti and Drew Moore each had five kills.

Vacanti had two ace serves and Olivia Flemming recorded one ace serve.

Raena Rost led the team with 12 digs and Riley Weatherill registered five digs.

Krusemark had 15 set assists and one block. Morse added one block.

Madison is currently 9-6.

C team drops match

Dell Rapids downed Madison 2-0 (27-25 and 25-18) in the C match.

Abby Palmquist had four kills and Megan Schouwenburg had three kills.

Abi Wiener had one ace serve.

Schouwenburg led the team with eight digs and Wiener recorded six.

Shelby Mennis had five set assists.

Madison is currently 10-5.