Cubs use big fourth quarter to edge Madison 44-42

The Chamberlain Cubs outscored the Madison Lady Bulldogs 15-9 in the fourth quarter to gain a 44-42 non-conference win on Tuesday in the Madison High School Gym.

Madison trailed 11-6 after one period but enjoyed a 22-18 halftime advantage. The Lady Bulldogs held a 33-29 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

Madison made 12 of 52 field goals, 23.1%, and 13 of 18 from the charity stripe, 72.2%. The Lady Bulldogs pulled down 43 rebounds.

Kendra Leighton scored 11 points and had seven rebounds and two steals for Madison. Zoey Gerry added nine points and a team-high three steals. Morgan Anderson had six points, Grace Nelson and Lexie Roemen each five, and Briana Steuerwald four. Nelson grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals. Steuerwald had four assists.

Chamberlain made 18 of 57 field goals, 31.6%, and 4 of 11 free throws, 36.4%. The Cubs grabbed 40 rebounds.

Hannah Anderson had a double-double for the Cubs with 18 points and 10 rebounds. She also had four steals.

Caycee Guinn added 15 counters for Chamberlain.

Madison (5-6) will go to Tea for a Dakota XII Conference clash with the Titans on Friday. The C game will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.

JVs win

Madison edged Chamberlain 32-30 in the junior varsity game. Abby Brooks had a big game for the winners with eight points, had five rebounds and three blocks.

Gerry added six points, three rebounds and two blocks. Audrey Nelson chipped in with five counters and two steals.

C team picks up big win

Madison won the C game 30-18. Katie Sewell scored 12 points and snared four rebounds.

Nelson and Kate Comes each had four points. Nelson had three steals while Comes had three rebounds.