Broncos move into semifinals with 14-4 win over Lennox

Marcus Vanden Bosch fired a seven-hitter and the Madison Broncos rolled to a 14-4, seven-inning win in the second round of the District 4B Amateur Baseball Tournament at Salem on Saturday night.

Vanden Bosch gave up four runs (one unearned), struck out four and walked two.

Madison's late-season offensive surge was shown on Saturday night, when the Broncos belted out 17 hits. Greg Biagi was 5-for-5 at the plate (all singles). He had two RBIs and scored twice.

Madison's Brian Miller had a double, two singles and four RBIs. Mitch McNary had a double, two singles, one RBI and scored twice. Matt Burpee had a double, a single, three RBIs and scored four times. Nick Bird added a double, a single, two RBIs and scored twice.

Jon Waba and Jacob Giles each had one single for the winners. Waba scored twice and Lakin Neugebauer and Trevor Johnson each scored once for the Broncos.

Madison moves into the semifinal round of the tournament. Madison will face the Flandreau Cardinals on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The two teams split in the regular season, each team winning at home.