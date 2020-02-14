Young Lady Bulldogs looking to do better at State Meet

Madison will be taking a very young squad to the State A Gymnastics Meet in Aberdeen this weekend.

Heading to the State Meet will be senior Morgan Hansen; junior Isabel Gors; sophomores Olivia Flemming, Raena Rost and Kylie Krusemark; and eighth-graders Lexi Hirsch and Sophia Sudenga.

"We are young, but we are not lacking experience," said Madison Coach Maridee Dossett. "Our sophomores have been State Meet competitors for the last three seasons, so they know what it takes to be successful."

Last year, the Lady Bulldogs placed fourth at the State Meet -- and this has driven them to become better.

"They worked pretty hard in the off-season and have continued their momentum into the postseason," Dossett said. "We have some driven athletes who were not content with a fourth place last year and are determined to prove themselves this year."

The Lady Bulldogs must do better on the beam this weekend. According to Dossett, falls on the beam cost them a half-point each time, so if they can stay on the beam, it improves their score dramatically.

"We need to go into the State Meet clear-minded and focused," Dossett said. "They've put in the hard work. Now they need to be confident in their preparedness and show it off."

Deuel is the favorite to claim the team championship.

"They (Deuel) can compete with about any AA team," said Dossett. "I hate to say they're out of reach because anything is possible, but our goal is to do our very best and not worry what other teams are doing because that's out of our control. From the region results, teams two through five are within points of each other, so it could be some great competition."

The Lady Bulldogs will be going into the State Meet as healthy as they can be.

"Physically, our bodies are a little beat up, but they are pushing through, knowing that they are almost to the finish," said Dossett.

The team competition will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday while the individual competition is on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m.