Yellow Jackets race past Trojans

The Dakota State University Trojans men's basketball team closed out the exhibition season on Monday against former conference foe Black Hills State in Spearfish.

The NCAA Division II Yellow Jackets raced to a 91-53 victory.

The Yellow Jackets used 64.3% field goal shooting to build a 45-27 halftime advantage. They made 18 of 28 field goals in the opening half.

DSU made 24 of 53 field goals, 45.3%, and 4 of 15 from behind the three-point arc, 26.7%. The Trojans made just 1 of 6 free throws, 16.7%, and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Gare Ewefada fired in 22 points and had three assists to pace the Trojans. Anthony Costello tossed in 13 counters and had two assists. Brady Van Holland added 10 counters and three rebounds.

Brady Elder snared a team-high four rebounds for the Trojans.

Black Hills State hit 37 of 64 field goals, 57.8%, and 8 of 18 three-pointers, 44.4%. The Yellow Jackets drained 9 of 15 free throws, 60%, and pulled down 45 rebounds.

Joel Scott fired in a game-high 24 points for the winners. Tyler Oliver added 14 counters and Antonio Capley tossed in 12 points. Stefan Desnica and Jordan McGlory each scored 10 points. Oliver dished out seven assists while Capley grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

DSU (3-8) will host Bellevue University in the first North Star Athletic Association game of the season for DSU on Saturday night. The tipoff for the game is at 5 p.m. after the women's game earlier in the day.