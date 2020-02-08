Lady Bulldogs place second at Region 1A Tournament

The Madison Lady Bulldogs placed second in the Region 1A Gymnastics Tournament held in the Madison High School Gym on Thursday night. The Lady Bulldogs finished the meet with 134.500 points.

Winning the team title was the Deuel Cardinals with 142.875 points. Following the Cardinals were Madison 134.500; Estelline-Hendricks 133.125; Milbank 129.475; Sisseton 115.225; Britton-Hecla 113.675 and West Central/Montrose 109.500.

Madison had five gymnasts place in the top 15 of the all-around competition. Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs was their only senior, Morgan Hansen, who tied for fifth with a 33.925.

Kylie Krusemark was seventh, 33.650; Isabel Gors was eighth, 32.975; Olivia Flemming was ninth, 32.625; and Lexi Hirsch was 15th, 31.475.

Winning the all-around competition was Paige Simon of Deuel with a 37.275.

Krusemark turned in the best individual performance for the Lady Bulldogs. She tied for third in the vault with a 9.075.

Gors placed fourth in the floor exercise with a 9.000.

Flemming had a top-five finish on the bars, placing fourth with an 8.500.

The best finish for the Lady Bulldogs on the beam was turned in by Hansen, who placed eighth with an 8.200.

Madison qualified as a team for the State A Tournament next weekend at Aberdeen Central High School.

The team competition will be on Friday starting at 11 a.m. while the individual competition will be on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m.