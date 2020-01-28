Olson, Mennis win titles at conference tournament

The Madison Bulldogs had two individual winners and placed second in the Dakota XII Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday at Tea High School.

Madison scored 139.5 points and finished behind only Canton; the C-Hawks finished the tournament with 197 points.

Following the top two teams were Dell Rapids 135.5, West Central 114, Elk Point-Jefferson 113, Lennox 90, Tea Area 87.5, Vermillion 79.5, Tri-Valley 70 and Dakota Valley 33.

"It came down to the wire for us to hold onto second place, and we are very proud of the efforts by our kids," said Madison Coach Chris Waba. "Canton proved why they are at the top of the conference, but the battle for second was a lot of fun to be a part of."

Winning individual titles were Sam Olson (120) and Colby Mennis (160).

Olson opened the tournament with a bye and followed with a pin against Carson Roach of Dell Rapids in just 33 seconds. In the semifinal match, Olson earned a major decision against Vermillion's Nick Roob 14-3.

In the championship match, Olson met Braydon Siemonsma of West Central. Olson earned a 6-2 decision to claim the championship.

Mennis had a pair of byes in the first two matches. In the semifinal match, Mennis earned a technical decision 19-2 over Justin Zirpel of West Central.

Mennis won the championship with an injury default win against Tyson Hage of Vermillion.

Other place-winners for Madison included Truman Stoller, second at 113; Isaac Henry (106) and Thomas Seppala (195), third; and Spencer Monroe (170) and Carter Estes (285), fourth.

"Again, we were bothered by our inability to score from the bottom position; we need to get better at that," Waba said. "If some of our wrestlers want to make a run deep into the postseason, they will have to be able to score from there."

Madison will go to Tri-Valley for a pair of dual meets against West Central and Tri-Valley on Tuesday with action starting at 5:30 p.m.

"These are important duals as we are still fighting for a spot at the Dual State Tournament in February," Waba said.