Annual Easter Alumni tournament canceled

The annual Madison High School Easter Alumni Basketball Tournament has been canceled for 2020.

This would have been the 31st tournament, according to coordinator Mark Sullivan.

"This is the first time we have canceled this tournament for health-related reasons," he said, referring to the coronavirus spreading throughout South Dakota.

Sullivan was not aware of any other time the tournament was canceled.

It was not a hard decision to cancel the tournament, which brings MHS graduates back to town for a weekend of basketball, fellowship and fun.

"I received a call from Madison Athletic Director Mike Ricke saying we should find a different venue for the tournament this year," Sullivan said. "They didn't want any outside activities in the gyms."

According to Sullivan, teams from 2006 to the present were coming in the men's division, along with women's teams, for the two-day tournament.

The 32nd annual tournament will be back during the Easter weekend.