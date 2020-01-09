Second-half surge lifts MHS to 65-49 win over Arlington

The Madison Lady Bulldogs used a big second half to gain their second consecutive win on Tuesday night at the MHS Gym. The Lady Bulldogs topped the Arlington Cardinals 65-49 in a non-conference clash.

Arlington jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead in the opening period.

Behind the play of Kendra Leighton, the Lady Bulldogs outscored the Cardinals 11-2 to close the quarter and held a 13-12 advantage. Leighton scored seven of the 11 points.

The Lady Bulldogs held a 22-20 advantage at intermission.

Madison forced several steals to begin the second half and converted the steals into easy baskets, outscoring Arlington 43-29 in the second half.

"We talked about getting more steals at halftime," said Madison senior Leighton. "We were able to get our transition game going in the second half."

Madison made 24 of 66 field goals, 36.4%, and 5 of 18 from behind the arc, 27.8%. The Lady Bulldogs made 12 of 16 free throws, 75%, and pulled down 45 rebounds.

Leighton ended the game with 16 points for the winners. Briana Steuerwald added 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals. Grace Nelson chipped in with 10 counters.

Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Zoey Gerry with nine points, Morgan Anderson with seven, Lexie Roemen with five, Abby Brooks with three and Katie Sewell with two.

"Everyone is playing as a team and everyone is contributing," Leighton said.

Arlington made 21 of 53 field goals, 39.6%, and 5 of 16 three-pointers, 31.3%. The Cardinals hit 2 of 9 from the charity stripe, 22.2%, and grabbed 37 rebounds.

Hadley Carlson had a double-double for the Cardinals with 17 points and 11 rebounds. She also had three assists. Makayla Nelson added 10 counters.

Madison (3-3) will swing back into action on Saturday in the Mustang Seeds Shootout at the Dakota State University Fieldhouse. Madison will tangle with Garretson at 8:30 p.m.

JVs pick up win

Madison won the junior varsity game 47-25. Gerry pumped in 14 points and pulled down four rebounds to pace the winners.

Sewell added 10 points and three rebounds. Brooks contributed eight counters and a team-high six rebounds.