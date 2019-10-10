Colman-Egan girls place third at DVC meet

The Colman-Egan Hawks placed third in the varsity girls' division of the Dakota Valley Cross Country Meet at Sunrise Ridge in Colman on Wednesday afternoon.

The Hawks finished with 19 points. Winning the team title was Estelline-Hendricks with a score of 14 points.

Following the Redhawks were Deubrook 14, Colman-Egan 19, DeSmet 35, Arlington 52 and Elkton-Lake Benton 58.

Colman-Egan's top runner was Reese Luze, who placed second in the 5K race in 21:39.34.

Rounding out the scoring for the Hawks were Abby Rhode, sixth, 22:07.59; and Presley Luze, 13th, 23:07.72.

Other runners for Colman-Egan were Ava Mousel, 24th, 24:57.00; Jordan Wittrock, 27th, 25:10.78; and Elaina Rhode, 29th, 25:17.66.

Winning the race was Deubrook's Ellie Olson in 20:30.88.

In the boys' race, Colman-Egan and Oldham-Ramona-Rutland each had one runner in the 5K race.

Colman-Egan's Ben Zwart was 24th, 21:23.31; and O-R-R's Colton Wicks was 34th, 25:40.78.

Winning the race was Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids St. Mary in 17:29.18.

Dell Rapids St. Mary won the team title with 17 points. Following the Cardinals were Estelline/Hendricks 26, Deubrook 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 36, DeSmet 42 and Lake Preston 45.

Junior varsity

In the junior varsity girls' race, O-R-R placed third with 27 points. Arlington won the team title with a low score of six. Following the Cardinals were Castlewood 23 and O-R-R 27.

The top runner for the Raiders was Josie Nold, who placed 11th in the 3K race in 15:23.72. Other runners for O-R-R were Briella Wettlaufer, 15:43.09; and Sarah Grabarkiewicz, 22nd, 18:42.44.

Colman-Egan had two runners. McKayla Loehr was 10th, 15:22.22; and Allison Olson was 20th, 18:02.28.

Winning the girls' race was Addalyn Steffensen of Arlington in 13:16.12.

In the junior varsity boys' race, Colman-Egan placed second with 23 points. Winning the team title was Deubrook with a low score of 16.

Following the Dolphins were Colman-Egan 23, Estelline/Hendricks 31, Dell Rapids St. Mary 41, Castlewood 43, Arlington 45, DeSmet 55 and Elkton-Lake Benton 65.

Colman-Egan's top runner was Jackson Wright, who placed sixth in 12:26.97. Other Colman-Egan runners were Sutton Bunde, seventh, 12:31.44; and Taylor Kriech, 13th, 13:14.66.

O-R-R's Garet Wicks was 18th in 13:33.00.

Winning the race was Christopher Tvinnereim of Lake Preston in 12:07.31.