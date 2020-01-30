Lady Bulldogs place fifth at Watertown Invitational

The Madison Lady Bulldogs placed fifth in the Watertown Gymnastics Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs had 134.900 points.

Watertown won the invitational with 146.975 points. Following the Arrows were Mitchell 142.900, Deuel 138.525, Brookings 137.475, Madison 134.900, Milbank 132.525, Huron 131.075, Aberdeen 129.925, Britton-Hecla 115.625 and Sisseton 112.675.

Madison had two gymnasts finish in the top 15 of the all-around competition. Kylie Krusemark was 12th with a 34.150 and Olivia Flemming was 14th with a 33.450.

Winning the all-around title was Myah Morris of Watertown with a 37.300.

The best individual performance turned in by a Lady Bulldog was by Isabel Gors; she placed 10th in the floor exercise with a 9.350.

Madison will swing back into action on Thursday at Brookings High School during the Brookings Triangular with Mitchell and the Bobcats.