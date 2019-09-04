Smith leads Bulldogs past Panthers

Madison sophomore Trey Smith scored every point for the Bulldogs in a 28-26 season-opening win over the Dakota Valley Panthers at Trojan Field on Friday night.

Smith scored on runs of 4, 2, 14 and 30 yards and kicked all four extra points for the Bulldogs.

Dakota Valley opened the game with a 12-play, 68-yard drive to paydirt. Zion Robinson capped off the drive with a one-yard plunge with 7:03 left in the opening quarter. Evan Foster booted the extra point to give the Panthers a quick 7-0 advantage.

Madison then marched 76 yards in 11 plays to get on the board with 3:59 left in the period. Smith finished the drive with a four-yard touchdown run and, with the extra-point kick, the score was deadlocked.

Madison grabbed the lead with 9:44 left in the half. Smith capped off a three-play, seven-yard drive with a two-yard plunge. With the extra-point kick, the Bulldogs enjoyed a 14-7 lead.

The Panthers added two touchdowns before halftime. Kobey June scored on a 66-yard run while Robinson scored on a 46-yard run to give Dakota Valley a 19-14 advantage.

Madison regained the lead with 4:46 left in the third period. Smith scampered 14 yards to paydirt. With extra-point kick, the Bulldogs held a 21-19 lead.

Madison stretched its lead to 28-19 early in the fourth period. Smith scored on a 30-yard run to cap off a four-play, 39-yard drive. With the extra-point kick, Madison held a 28-19 lead with 11:12 left in the game.

On the ensuing kickoff, Robinson returned it 85 yards for a touchdown with 10:58 left in the game. Foster kicked the extra point and the Panthers trailed 28-26.

Dakota Valley tried a long field goal to end the game, but it was off the mark.

"We played well, but we stopped ourselves a lot," said Madison Coach Max Hodgen. "Our defense was solid throughout the game."

Madison finished the game with 473 yards, 229 rushing and 244 passing. Smith had 129 yards rushing on 22 carries while Tyler Tappe had 78 yards on 14 attempts.

Tappe was 20 of 32 passing with two interceptions for 244 yards. Mason Avery caught nine passes for 78 yards. Mickale Dohrer caught four passes for 68 yards. Brock Minnaert caught three passes for 41 yards.

Dakota Valley had 326 total yards, 281 rushing and 45 passing. June had 94 yards rushing on six carries while Eric Johnson had 88 yards on 16 attempts.

Nathan Favors was 4 of 13 passing for 45 yards. Johnson caught three passes for 21 yards.

Cody Brown had 13 tackles (6 solo, 7 assists) to pace the Bulldogs' defense. Carter Bergheim had 11 tackles (3-8) while Zach Whitlock had nine tackles (5-4) and Minnaert had seven tackles (3-4).

Treygun Bowen had 14 tackles for the Panthers (8-6) while Chayce Montagne had 10 tackles (5-5).

"We have to improve in some areas, but I was pleased with their effort," Hodgen said.

Madison will go to Canton to face the C-Hawks on Friday at 7 p.m.

"This will be a great game," Brown said. "They have a great player, Kayden Verley."