Tanagers stop Bulldogs in Dakota XII Conference tilt

Despite having two players reach 20 points or more, the Madison Bulldogs suffered their fifth setback of the season on Monday night at Vermillion. The Vermillion Tanagers downed the Bulldogs 64-57 in a Dakota XII contest.

Cody Brown tossed in 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Tyler Tappe added 20 points and five rebounds.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Keaton Nighbert with six points, Carter Bergheim with five and Connor Hively with four.

Bergheim dished out three assists while Hively pulled down three rebounds.

Madison (12-5 overall, 5-4 in Dakota XII) will have a busy weekend. On Friday, the Bulldogs will go to North Sioux City to face the Dakota Valley Panthers in a key conference clash. The C game will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games. This is part of a doubleheader.

On Saturday, Madison will host Sisseton in a makeup game. Action will start in the high school gym at 3 p.m. with the C game. The junior varsity and varsity games will follow.

JV's drop close contest

Madison lost the junior varsity game 43-38.

"Defensively, we played really well for most of the game," said Madison Coach Ross Huska. "We gave up too many second and third shots to a good Vermillion team."

Logan Allbee tossed in a team-high 18 points and had two steals to pace Madison. Mickale Dohrer added seven points and three rebounds.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Aspen Dahl with five points, Nathan Ricke with four and Trey Smith and Gabe Olson each with two.

Ricke led the team with eight rebounds, Smith had five rebounds. Dahl had four rebounds and two steals.

Vermillion wins C game

Vermillion won the C game 36-32. Aiden Jensen scored 15 points for Madison while Adam Roemen chipped in with 10.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Calvin Kelsey with three points and Joe Gors and Jackson Lembke each with two.