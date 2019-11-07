Madison advances to semifinal match with 3-0 win over Parkston

The Madison Lady Bulldogs remain alive in the postseason after knocking off the Parkston Trojans 3-0 (25-9, 25-16 and 25-22) in the first round of the Region 5A Tournament held in Madison on Tuesday.

Madison started strong and never let up.

"We wanted to come out strong and stay on top all of the time," said Madison Coach Jill Kratovil.

Grace Nelson had a big match for the Lady Bulldogs with nine kills, 14 set assists and three ace serves.

Abby Brooks led the Lady Bulldogs with 10 kills and had one block. Kendra Leighton also had three ace serves. Briana Steuerwald had a match-high 14 digs and Leighton added 12.

Kylie Krusemark led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 set assists. Sophia Vanden Bosch had registered one block.

"The girls did a nice job of digging tonight," Kratovil said.

Tiah Holzbauer had a big match for Parkston with four kills, one ace serve and eight digs.

Brielle Bruening had five kills and two blocks for the Trojans. Allison Ziebart had eight digs. Izzy Hohn recorded eight set assists while CC Neugebauer added seven. Maggie Baumgart had four blocks.

Madison (21-8) will advance to the semifinals of the Region 5A Tournament on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs will go to Wagner to face the No. 2 seed Wagner Red Raiders at 7 p.m.

Madison topped the Red Raiders earlier this season at the Chester Challenge.

"It will be a good match," Kratovil said. "They have some good outside hitters. We will need to keep care of the ball."

The winner of this match will advance to the SoDak 16.

In the other first-round match of Region 5A, Parker stopped Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 3-2 (25-19, 24-26, 18-25, 25-16 and 15-11). Parker will face McCook Central/Montrose in the other semifinal match at Montrose at 7 p.m.