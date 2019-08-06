Madison Gold places 6th in State Tourney

The Madison Gold (15&16) VFW Baseball team picked up one win and suffered two setbacks at the State VFW 16U baseball tournament held at Dakota Valley last weekend and placed sixth.

Playing for the consolation championship on Sunday against I-29 League foe Volga, Volga came out on top 11-10.

Madison had just four hits in the game but took advantage of 14 walks and two Volga errors to rack up 10 runs.

Logan Allbee had a home run, two RBIs and scored three times for Madison. Ashton Nills, Braden Eimers and Zach Whitlock each added one hit.

Eimers, Whitlock and Sam Olson each had two RBIs while Nills had one. Nills and Chris Thennis each scored two runs. Eimers, Olson and Ryker Hawkins each scored once.

Whitlock started on the mound, worked 3 1/3 innings and suffered the loss. He gave up 10 runs (one unearned) on nine hits, struck out four and walked four. Ethan Buskness finished on the hill for Madison and worked 3 2/3 innings. He gave up one run on no hits while striking out three and walking one.

Madison 11, Flandreau 1

Madison picked up its only win of the tournament on Saturday, rolling to an 11-1, six-inning win against Flandreau.

Madison belted out 10 hits off two Flandreau hurlers. Olson had three hits, three RBIs and scored once for the winners. Whitlock had a double, a single, four RBIs and scored twice.

Nills had a pair of singles and scored twice. Eimers and Seth Fernau each had a single. Fernau had an RBI while Eimers and Allbee each scored twice. Buskness and Riley Reurink each scored once.

Fernau went the distance to pick up the win. He allowed one run on two hits while striking out five.

Tea 9, Madison 6

Tea jumped out to a 7-3 lead after two innings and held on for a 9-6 win in the opening game of the tournament on Friday.

Tea scored once in the first frame and six times in the second before Madison got its offense started.

Madison scored three runs in the second inning, two in the third and one in the fourth to trail 7-6.

Tea scored twice in the seventh frame and shut out Madison for the final three innings.

Both teams had nine hits. Olson had a double, a single and scored two runs. Whitlock had a double, a single and one RBI. Buskness added a double and two RBIs.

Allbee had a double and scored one run. Nills, Eimers and Fernau each had a single. Nills had two RBIs and Eimers had one RBI.

Hawkins scored twice and Thennis scored once.

Thennis started on the mound for Madison, he worked 1 2/3 innings and suffered the loss. He gave up seven runs (one unearned) on seven hits while striking out one and walking one. Nills finished on the hill for Madison and worked 5 1/3 innings. He gave up two runs on two hits. He struck out four and walked one.

Madison Gold closed the season with an 18-3 overall record.