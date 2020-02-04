Madison gains ninth victory with 78-54 win over Redfield

The Madison Bulldogs broke open a close game in the second quarter and rolled to a 78-54 win over the Redfield Pheasants on Saturday during the Dakota XII/Northeast Conference Clash in the Madison High School Gym.

Madison held a slim 15-12 lead after one period and outscored the Pheasants 22-14 in the second quarter for a 37-26 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs outscored Redfield 41-28 in the second half.

Madison had 45 rebounds, 13 steals, 15 assists and three blocks.

Cody Brown scored 21 points and had seven rebounds to pace the winners. Tyler Tappe added 15 counters, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Aspen Dahl came off the bench to score 13 points. He also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Dahl was named Player of the Game for his efforts.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Carter Bergheim with nine points, Keaton Nighbert with seven, Connor Hively with six, Logan Allbee with five and Trey Smith with two.

Bergheim had three rebounds and four assists. Mason Avery had three rebounds and Carson Hunsley had two rebounds.

Redfield had 24 rebounds, three steals, eight assists and two blocks.

Leyton Rohlfs scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Pheasants.

Austin Haider and Dylan Stephans each had nine points for Redfield while Kolton Haider had five rebounds.

Madison (9-3) will go to Beresford on Thursday night to face the Watchdogs in a non-conference clash. Action will begin at 5 p.m. with the C game, followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.