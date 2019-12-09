5 Bulldogs crowned champions at Flandreau Wrestling Invitational

The Madison Bulldogs had five individual champions and rolled to the team championship at the Flandreau Booster Club Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

Madison racked up 205 points to claim the title. Following the Bulldogs were Howard 169, Elk Point-Jefferson 109, Garretson 81, Flandreau 72, Sioux Valley 67, Luverne, Minn. 56.5, Viborg-Hurley 35, Deuel 20 and Chester 0.

Winning individual titles for the Bulldogs were Isaac Henry (106), Truman Stoller (113), AJ Peters (145), Colby Mennis (160) and Nathan Mapp (182).

"We were happy with the finish at the tournament," Madison Coach Chris Waba said. "It was a great way to finish our first week of competition. We were able to battle through some adversity in some of our matches and dig deep to find some wins."

Henry pinned Tate Miller of Howard in just 39 seconds to open the tournament. He followed with another pin over Preston Bohl of Garretson in 3:50. In the championship match, Henry won by a major decision over Hunter Witte of Flandreau 14-0.

Stoller had a bye in the opening round and then pinned Hayes Johnson of EPJ in 44 seconds to advance to the championship match. Stoller picked up a major decision over Skylar Trygstad of Sioux Valley 11-2 to claim the championship.

Peters opened the tournament with a bye and recorded a 1:13 pin against Luverne's Jaden Reisch in the semifinals. In the championship match, Peters pinned Dylan Hagberg of Deuel in 3:23.

Mennis pinned Dominic Constant of Deuel in 3:12 in the opening round. He followed with a technical fall win over Gavin Jacobs of EPJ 17-1. Mennis recorded his second technical fall win of the day in the championship match against Howard's Ty Beyer, 17-0.

Mapp received two byes in the first two rounds and then recorded a 1:46 pin against Gabriel Turpin of Howard.

Howard had four individual champions: Riley Genzlinger (126), Kieffer Klinkhammer (132), Lane Miller (138 and Isaac Feldhaus (195).

Genzlinger opened the tournament with a 1:25 pin over Noah Mehlhaff of Luverne and followed with a 7-1 decision against David Knutson of Sioux Valley. Genzlinger slipped past Madison's Sam Olson in the championship match 6-4 in an overtime period. Genzlinger was named the Outstanding Wrestler at the tournament.

Klinkhammer pinned Braydon Squires of Sioux Valley in 3:37 in the opening-round match. He picked up an 11-3 major decision over Braydon Ripka of Luverne. In the championship match, Klinkhammer pinned Hunter Abraham of Garretson in 1:10.

Miller went through the 138-pound division unbeaten. He pinned Jacob Shaw of Chester in 1:02 in his first match. He recorded his second pin of the tournament against Tayson Swatek (wrestling unattached) in 1:16. Miller had an 8-2 decision win over Skyler Swatek of EPJ in the championship match.

Feldhaus opened the tournament with a bye and then pinned Thomas Seppala of Madison in 5:00 in the semifinals. Feldhaus picked up his second pin of the day in the championship match against Hayden Stoterau of Garretson in 2:24.

Other place-winners for Madison were Sam Olson (126), second; Spencer Monroe (170), second; Jess Englert (138), third; Seppala (195), third; Blake Johnson (120), fourth; Bruce Coble (132), fourth; Sutton Bern (152), fourth; Riley Kearin (160), fourth; and Tyler Reck (220), fourth.

Other place-winners for Howard were Karsten Hamilton (120), second; John Callies (152), second; William Rentz (285) third; and Tate Miller (106), fourth.

"This tournament also gave us an opportunity to evaluate and look for some gaps in our wrestling that need to be addressed," Waba said.