Two teams eliminated from District 4B Tournament

Two teams were eliminated from the District 4B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Monday night at Salem. Both of these games were supposed to be played on Sunday.

The first game was suspended due to a storm that hit Salem on Sunday night, before it was completed on Monday.

The Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks topped Dell Rapids PBR 11-5 in the game that was suspended.

In the nightcap on Monday, the Dell Rapids Mudcats downed the Colman A's 10-4.

Dell Rapids PBR and Colman are both eliminated from the tournament.

The tournament will resume on Tuesday with the semifinal games slated for 6 and 8 p.m. In the early game, Salem will tangle with Canova; in the nightcap, Madison will battle Flandreau. The two winners will qualify for next month's State Tournament in Mitchell.

The District 4B Tournament will resume with two games on Thursday and Friday and will finish on Saturday with three games, including the championship game starting at 7 p.m.