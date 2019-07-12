Madison Black punches ticket to State Tournament

The Madison Black (13&14) VFW Baseball team qualified for next weekend's 14U State A VFW Tournament that will be played in Madison.

Needing a win in the last elimination game of the NW Regional Tournament at Chamberlain, Madison Black crushed Chamberlain 19-2 to punch its ticket to the state tourney.

Every Madison player had at least one hit in the victory. Lucas Johnson had three hits. Calvin Kelsey and RJ Cook each had two hits and three RBIs. Mason Kennington smacked a double and a triple. Getting extra-base hits were Johnson, Jared Kennington and Sutton Bern.

Kadyn Gehrels was the winning pitcher. He combined with Blake Johnson to give up two runs on five hits.

In Madison Black's sixth game in three days, Spearfish (14) rolled past Madison Black 14-4 to claim the championship.

Gehrels suffered the loss. Offensively, Bern had a double, a single and two RBIs.

Both Madison Black and Spearfish (14) qualified for the state tournament. The top two teams from the other three regional tournaments will make up the eight-team field.

Madison Black will play the 5:30 p.m. game at Baughman-Belatti Park against either West Central or Lennox on Friday. The tournament will run through Sunday with the championship game slated for 5 p.m. on Sunday.