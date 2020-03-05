DSU Trojans gain NSAA track and field awards

The North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) announced its Indoor Track & Field All-Conference selections.

Twenty-four DSU athletes received All-Conference recognition. Athletes need to place in the top three in individual events and be on the top two relay teams.

Six DSU women and one relay team earned All-Conference honors, while 10 men and two relay teams were honored.

Julietto Rios and Kennan Kelly represented DSU as Champions of Character.

Trojans Braden Curnow, Cameron Harming and Joshua Snook shared the NSAA track athlete honors during the NSAA Indoor Championships last month in Brookings.

Curnow won the mile run in 4:21.83 and the 3,000-meter run in 8:38.95. Both times were meet records.

Harming won the 600-meter run in 1:23.02 and the 800-meter run in 1:58.51.

It was the second straight year that Snook was honored as the conference's Indoor Track Athlete of the Meet. He won the 200- and 400-meter dashes in 21.88 seconds and 49.10 seconds, respectively.

DSU head coach Anthony Drealan collected his second straight NSAA Men's Indoor Track and Field Coach of the Year award.