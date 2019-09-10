Bulldogs use big second half to top Canton 34-21

The Madison Bulldogs outscored the Canton C-Hawks 20-7 in the second half and went on to down the C-Hawks 34-21 on Friday night at Canton.

Madison grabbed the early advantage when the quick-striking Bulldogs went 87 yards in three plays to reach paydirt. Tyler Tappe hooked up with Carter Bergheim for an 81-yard scoring strike with just 1:49 left in the opening period. Trey Smith booted the extra point and the Bulldogs led 7-0.

Canton scored the next two touchdowns on runs by Shaeden Scheidt, who scored on runs of 32 and 11 yards. Kayden Verley kicked both extra points and the C-Hawks held a 14-7 lead with 3:51 to go in the half.

Madison deadlocked the score at 14 with just over two minutes in the half. The Bulldogs went 80 yards in eight plays to paydirt. Tappe hooked up with Bergheim for a 39-yard scoring strike and Smith booted the extra point to tie the score.

Madison broke open the game with 13 points in the third quarter. Tappe tossed his third touchdown pass with 4:28 left in the quarter. This time he hooked up with Mason Avery for a nine-yard scoring strike to cap off an 83-yard, six-play scoring drive. The two-point conversion try failed.

The Bulldogs scored their second touchdown of the third quarter with 1:57 left in the period. Smith capped off a 2-yard, two-play drive with a two-yard plunge. Smith added the extra-point kick and the Bulldogs held a 27-14 advantage.

Madison scored its last touchdown when Tappe scampered seven yards to paydirt with 4:04 left in the game. He capped off a 19-yard, four-play scoring drive. Smith kicked the extra point and the Bulldogs held a 34-14 advantage.

Canton's Verley returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a score, and Verley added the extra-point kick as the C-Hawks trailed 34-21.

Madison had 351 total yards, 45 rushing and 306 passing. Smith had 40 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Tappe was 21 of 33 passing for 306 yards. Bergheim caught six passes for 194 yards while Avery caught seven passes for 58 yards. Jacob Unterbrunner also caught seven passes for 36 yards.

Canton had 236 total yards, 138 yards rushing and 98 passing. Scheidt had 85 yards rushing on 12 attempts.

Seth Peterson was 5 of 14 passing for 62 yards and two interceptions.

Brock Minnaert had nine tackles (five solo, four assists) for the Bulldogs. He also had two pass interceptions. Cody Brown had nine tackles (4-5) and two sacks. Logan Albee had seven tackles (2-5) while Daniel Swenson had two sacks.

Scheidt had 11 tackles (10-1) for Canton.

Madison will go to Dell Rapids to battle the Quarriers in a 7 p.m. game on Friday.