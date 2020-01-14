Madison, Colman-Egan pick up wins at Mustang Seeds Shootout Classic

The Madison Lady Bulldogs and the Colman-Egan Hawks picked up wins at the 2020 Mustang Seeds Shootout held at the Dakota State University Fieldhouse on Saturday.

In the last game of the night, Madison used a three-point play by Briana Steuerwald with 31.1 seconds on the clock to gain a 56-55 win over the Garretson Blue Dragons.

Behind a balanced scoring attack, the Lady Bulldogs built a 16-6 lead late in the first quarter. The Blue Dragons answered with a 5-0 run and trailed 16-11 after one period.

Garretson outscored Madison 23-7 in the second period and held an 11-point cushion at intermission.

Madison turned the table on the Blue Dragons in the third period, outscoring Garretson 15-4 to deadlock the score at 38-38 heading into the final eight minutes.

"At half, we focused on finetuning our press to be more effective and converting those turnovers into points," said Madison Coach Danelle Keninger. "We had a rough second quarter and needed to put that behind us and go get the second half. We set a third-quarter goal of holding the Blue Dragons to eight points and scoring 14."

A basket by Lizzie Olson and a three-pointer by Logan Bly put the Blue Dragons on top 43-38 with 6:55 left in the contest.

Madison went on a 6-2 scoring spurt and pulled to within one, 45-44, with just 5:26 left in the contest. Kendra Leighton had four of the Lady Bulldogs' six points in the run while Grace Nelson added two.

Garretson went on a 5-4 run to stretch its lead to two points, 50-48, with 3:29 left on the clock.

Nelson hit for two with just under three minutes left to deadlock the score at 50-50.

Lily Ranschau drained a three-pointer for the Blue Dragons to put Garretson up 53-50.

Steuerwald made two free throws for Madison to pull the Lady Bulldogs within one, 52-53.

Olson hit for two with just over one minute left to put the Blue Dragons on top 55-52.

Nelson hit a free throw with 37.4 seconds left and Madison trailed 55-53.

Steuerwald hit a layup and was fouled with 31.1 seconds left and successfully completed the three-point play.

The Lady Bulldogs' defense didn't allow Garretson to get a good shot in the last 30 seconds, and Madison picked up its fourth win of the season.

"All season we have been focusing on our defense and becoming more aggressive on defense," Keninger said. "Over the break, we were able to work on our press and also on our half-court defense. These young ladies have become super aggressive on defense and have turned our steals into great transition offense. Having an aggressive defense and quick transition offense were preseason goals of ours."

Madison made 20 of 66 field goals, 30.3%, and 3 of 19 from three-point range, 15.8%. The Lady Bulldogs were red-hot from the charity stripe, making 13 of 16, 81.3%. They grabbed 41 rebounds.

"In practice, we do a variety of shooting drills and focus primarily on shooting free throws with tired legs," Keninger said. "Early on in the season, we didn't shoot good from the charity stripe. I tried not to focus too much on that, but found ways to get the girls shooting more free throws in practice."

Leighton ended the game with 13 points, two assists and seven steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Nelson and Steuerwald each had 11 counters. Nelson grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and had two blocks and one steal. Steuerwald pulled down seven rebounds and had three steals.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Lexie Roemen and Morgan Anderson each with seven counters, Abby Brooks with four and Zoey Gerry with three.

Gerry also had eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Roemen had four steals while Anderson had two.

Garretson made 21 of 51 field goals, 41.2%, and 7 of 18 from behind the three-point arc, 38.9%. The Blue Dragons hit 6 of 16 free throws, 37.5%, and pulled down 44 rebounds.

Ranschau ended the game with 18 points for the Blue Dragons. Olson added 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Mya Long chipped in with 11 points.

Madison is currently 4-3.

Colman-Egan 41, Dell Rapids 32

The Colman-Egan Hawks used a 12-0 third-quarter run to break open a close game and held on for a 41-32 win on Saturday.

Behind the play of freshman Josie Mousel, the Hawks jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead in the first period; she had four of the Hawks' six points. In the last five minutes of the quarter, the Quarriers outscored the Hawks 12-11 but still trailed 17-13.

Behind a balanced scoring attack, Dell Rapids outscored Colman-Egan 11-7 in the second period to deadlock the score at 24-24 at halftime.

Colman-Egan had balanced scoring in the third quarter. Braiden Westley and Elizabeth Moore each scored four points and Mackenzie Hemmer and Mousel each had two. Colman-Egan grabbed a 36-24 lead.

The Quarriers outscored the Hawks in the fourth period 8-5, but it wasn't enough as the Hawks held on for the win.

Colman-Egan made 17 of 55 field goals, 30.9%, and 2 of 14 three pointers, 14.3%. The Hawks hit 5 of 11 free throws, 45.5%, and grabbed 42 rebounds.

Hemmer and Mousel each had nine points and Hemmer also pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds. Olivia Baumberger added eight points, 11 rebounds and out three assists. Westley dished out three assists and had two steals. Moore also had two steals.

Dell Rapids made 13 of 44 field goals, 29.5%, and 3 of 11 from behind the three-point arc, 27.3%. The Quarriers hit 3 of 11 free throws, 27.3%, and pulled down 34 rebounds.

Aspen Hansen had a double-double for the Quarriers with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also had two assists and two blocks.

Colman-Egan is currently 7-1.

Canistota 59, O-R-R 25

Canistota jumped out to a quick 20-5 lead after one period and rolled to a 59-25 win over the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Lady Raiders in the first game of the Mustang Seeds Classic.

O-R-R hit just 8 of 25 field goals, 32%, and 2 of 4 three-pointers, 50%. The Lady Raiders hit 7 of 10 free throws, 70%, and pulled down 29 rebounds.

Khloe Tieman scored eight points and had two assists for O-R-R. Emily Nold grabbed a team-high five rebounds and had two assists and three steals for the Lady Raiders.

Canistota made 23 of 61 field goals, 37.7%, and 7 of 23 three pointers, 30.4%. The Hawks fired in 6 of 9 from the charity stripe, 66.7%, and snared 29 rebounds.

Harley Cormany tossed in 14 points and had seven assists and six steals to pace the winners. Mykkah Krinke added 10 counters. Alexia Tieszen had six rebounds and a game-high nine steals.

O-R-R is currently 1-8.