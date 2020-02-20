DSU drops four games at Presentation Dome Tournament

Dakota State University's softball team dropped all four games during the first weekend of action at the Presentation Dome Tournament in Aberdeen.

On Saturday, No. 22 Morningside downed DSU 5-1.

The Mustangs built a 5-0 after four innings. The Trojans' only run came in the fifth frame when Sarah Torres had an RBI single, driving in Julia Andersen.

DSU outhit Morningside 7-6. Annalisa Ingui had a double and a single. Vinitzia had two singles. Torres, Xitlali Lopez and Andersen each hit one single.

Josie Baxter and Rylee Olson each had a double for the Mustangs.

Madison Aldendifer, DSU's starting pitcher, suffered the loss. She worked just two innings. She gave up three runs on three hits and walked two. Lopez worked four innings in relief. She gave up two runs on three hits, struck out three and walked two.

Hallie Misiaszek picked up the win in relief. She worked two innings, gave up two hits and struck out three. Alex Nelson finished in the circle for the Mustangs and worked three innings. She gave up one run on two hits while striking out one and walking one.

In the second game on Saturday, the University of Jamestown pounded out 17 hits and earned a 6-3 win.

The Jimmies held a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning. Ingui then belted a double to drive in the first run for the Trojans.

The Jimmies added three more runs. DSU answered with two as Faith Danner had an RBI double and Elizabeth added an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth frame.

The Jimmies scored once in the seventh inning.

DSU had seven hits. Ingui, Andersen, Kaysea Luna and Danner each hit a double. Torres had a pair of singles and Whitesides added one single.

Steph Cota and Megan Neiles each had two doubles for the Jimmies while Morgan Geiszler had one double.

Danner went the distance for DSU and suffered the loss. She gave up six runs (one unearned) on 17 hits and struck out two.

Ann-Marie Crandiemire picked up the win. She worked four innings and gave up one run on three hits. She struck out four and walked one. Other pitchers were Samm Hamilton and Maggie Wallin.

Friday games

Dakota Wesleyan scored all the runs they needed in the first inning to down DSU 6-3 on Friday.

DSU scored twice in the third frame and once in the sixth.

DSU had six hits off two DWU pitchers. Nicole Stewart had two doubles and two RBIs for the Trojans. Danner had a pair of singles. Vinitzia Blanco and Madison Aldendifer each had a single.

DWU had eight hits. Alexis Konda smacked a double and single for the Tigers. Adrianna Thomason and Mikael Smith each had a double.

Danner went the distance and suffered the loss. She gave up eight runs (two unearned) on six hits, struck out two and walked two.

Alyson VanderPol picked up the win. She worked four innings and gave up two runs on two hits. She struck one and walked two. Devaney Farris earned the save as she worked three innings and gave up one run on two hits. She struck out three and walked one.

In the second game, Dordt edged the Trojans 5-3.

The Defenders scored three times in the fifth inning, only to see the Trojans plate two runs. Dordt added two runs in the sixth frame. Xitlali Lopez smacked a solo home run in the sixth for the Trojans.

Neither team scored in the seventh inning.

DSU outhit Dordt 8-5. Xitlali Lopez had a home run and one RBI for DSU. Stewart had a double while Melissa Krapf and Aldendifer each had two singles. Torres and Whitesides each had one single.

Marissa VandenBerg had a pair of doubles for the Defenders.

Xitlali Lopez worked 6 2/3 innings and suffered the loss. She gave up five runs on five hits, struck out five and walked seven. Xotchil Lopez worked 1/3 of an inning for the Trojans.

Natalie Fopma went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up three runs on eight hits, struck out one and walked two.

DSU (0-4) will return to Aberdeen and the Presentation Dome for the second weekend of the tournament. On Friday the Trojans will face Dakota Wesleyan at 10 a.m. and Morningside College at 4 p.m.

On Saturday the Trojans will square off against Valley City State University at 2 p.m. and the University of Jamestown at 4 p.m.