Hawks have wealth of experience entering 2019 football season

The Colman-Egan Hawks have several players returning from a team that finished 7-3 overall in 2018 -- and that experience could lead to a brighter finish in 2019.

The Hawks made it to the State 9B football playoffs last season before Colome beat them in the second round.

Chad Williamson, who is entering his seventh season as the Hawks' coach, greeted 24 players to start the season.

Key returnees include seniors Ty Hiller (guard and defensive end), Dalton Voelker (tight end and defensive end), Chase Hemmer (wide receiver and cornerback), Nate Tolley (quarterback and safety) and Eli Bowen (running back and linebacker); along with juniors Ryker Hawkins (fullback and linebacker), Ryan Voelker (wide receiver) and Cole Hannasch (cornerback).

Experience is the major strength for the Hawks this season.

"We have lots of experience and depth at most of the positions," Williamson said. "The players have a strong work ethic and commitment to our team."

Lack of size could cause a problem for the Hawks, though, he noted.

"Our offensive line works very hard and they do everything they are asked, but they are somewhat undersized. They will have to work hard to overcome that all season," Williamson said.

The two positions on offense that need to be filled due to graduation are both line positions, which is always a concern, according to Williamson.

With a new conference schedule this season, Colman-Egan will only play four Dakota Valley Conference teams. The Hawks will face Castlewood, DeSmet, Estelline/Hendricks and Dell Rapids St. Mary.

"Castlewood will be as good or better than last year. DeSmet, Dell Rapids St. Mary and Estelline/Hendricks all return key starters, so they will be very tough," he said.

Williamson wants to see the Hawks improve every day and get better from week to week.

"Hopefully, at the end of season, we'll be one of the many contenders who will be entering the 9B playoffs," he said.

Assisting Williamson are Jeremy Crisp, Derek Mertz and Tyler Husby.

The Hawks will open the season at Colman against Centerville at 7 p.m. on Friday.