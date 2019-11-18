Trojans place second in NSAA Volleyball Tournament

The Dakota State University Trojans volleyball team placed second in the North Star Athletic Association Conference tournament -- for the second straight season -- at the Watertown Civic Arena on Saturday.

The second-seeded Trojans squared off against No. 1 seed Viterbo for the championship. DSU won the first set 25-22, but the V-Hawks bounced back to claim the next three sets 25-16, 25-20 and 25-21 for the championship and an automatic bid to the national tournament.

DSU's Trojans wait to hear if they will get an at-large bid into the 44-team NAIA National Tournament.

Viterbo outhit DSU in the match 65-46. The V-Hawks had a hitting percentage of .306 (21 errors in 144 attempts) compared to the Trojans' hitting percentage of .203 (17 errors in 143 attempts).

Maddie Polzin and Hanna Jellema fueled the Trojans' offensive attack with 11 kills each. Nicole Sarringar produced 24 set assists and two ace serves. Rachel Johnson added 15 set assists and eight digs.

Barbara Briceno led DSU's defensive attack with 20 digs and Peyton Groft added 13. Samantha Zell registered five block assists.

Viterbo had three players with double-figure kills, led by the tournament's Most Valuable Player, Katie Frohmader, with 20 kills. Miah Garant had 18 kills and Maya Roberts recorded 15.

Lauryn Sobasky posted a double-double for the winners with 27 set assists and 10 digs. Abbey Johnson had a team-high 28 set assists.

Adrianna Reinhardt had 16 digs for Viterbo and Rekha Drevlow had five block assists.

DSU 3, Bellevue 2

No. 2 DSU faced No. 3 Bellevue in a semifinal match on Friday. DSU upset the No. 16th-ranked Bruins 3-2 (25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 21-25 and 15-11).

It was the fifth straight win for the Trojans against the Bruins.

Bellevue outhit DSU 58-50. The Trojans had a hitting percentage of .124 (28 errors in 178 attempts). The Bruins had a hitting percentage of .090 (40 errors in 200 attempts).

DSU was 94.2% from the service line with five ace serves and six errors in 104 serves. Bellevue was 94.1% from the service line with three aces and six errors in 102 attempts.

Briceno posted a double-double for the winners with 11 kills and a career-high 30 digs. Jellema chipped in with 11 kills and Polzin had nine.

Johnson also had a double-double for DSU with 21 set assists and 11 digs. Sarringar added 20 set assists.

Zell had two ace serves and six block assists. Jellema added seven blocks (1 solo, six assists).

DSU had a season-high 15 blocks. Groft had 18 digs for the winners.

Three Bruins had double-digit kills with Sierra Athen leading the way with 16; she also recorded 17 digs. Corlee Lipovsky added 12 kills and Nicole Meyer recorded 10.

Olivia Galas had a match-high 47 set assists for the Bruins and registered 17 digs. Madi Evan led the Bruins with 25 digs and Sidney Craig had 15.

Galas and Lipovsky each had four block assists for Bellevue.

The Trojans (19-12) wait to see if they receive an at-large bid to the national tournament.