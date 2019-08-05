Broncos heading to State B Tournament in Mitchell

The Madison Broncos won a wild game against the Lennox Only One Alpacas on Friday at Salem, clinching a spot in the State B Amateur Baseball Tournament, which starts on Wednesday night in Mitchell.

Madison led throughout much of the game but had to come from behind to gain a 13-10 win on Friday in the District 4B Tournament. The win made Madison the second state tourney representative from District 4B.

Lennox scored in the first inning when Grant Sweeter smacked an RBI single to drive in Drew Sweeter.

In the third frame, the Broncos plated four runs when Mitch McNary had a two-RBI single and Jon Waba had an RBI single.

Lennox scored once in the fourth when Tyler Leisinger had an RBI single.

Madison broke open the game with four runs in the fourth inning. Greg Biagi had an RBI single for the Broncos. Madison scored two runs when Trevor Johnson reached on an error and the Broncos grabbed an 8-2 lead.

Lennox scored three times in the sixth and sent 11 batters to the plate in the seventh, scoring five runs to gain a 10-8 advantage.

The Broncos answered in the seventh when they sent nine batters to the plate and scored three runs. McNary had a two-RBI single.

Madison stretched its lead to 13-10 in the eighth inning. Brian Miller doubled and scored on a Jacob Giles double. Giles later scored on a Heith Williams single.

Nick Bird shut down Lennox in the last two innings to gain the save and preserve the win for the Broncos.

Madison had 12 hits off four Lennox hurlers. McNary ended the game with three singles, four RBIs and scored two runs. Bird and Miller each had a double and a single. Bird had one RBI while Miller scored twice.

Giles had a double, one RBI and scored three runs. Johnson had a double and scored twice. Biagi had a double, an RBI and scored once. Williams and Waba each had one single. Williams had a pair of RBIs while Waba had an RBI and scored once. Josh Giles scored once for the Broncos.

Lennox had 11 hits off four Madison hurlers. Drew Sweeter had a double and a single. Grant Sweeter and Justin Underwood each had two singles.

Brandon Burg started on the mound for the Broncos and worked 5 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs on six hits while striking out two and walking four. Marcus Vanden Bosch worked one inning of relief and gave up three runs on five hits; he struck out one and walked three. Brock Selgestad worked 2/3 of an inning in relief and picked up the win. He gave up three runs on three hits while striking out one and walking two. Bird pitched the final two innings and earned the save. He didn't allow a hit and walked two batters.

Lennox's Sweeter worked one inning of relief and suffered the loss. He gave up five runs on four hits while striking out one and walking three (one intentional).

Madison (15-8) will play Four Corners in the last first-round game on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.

Other Cornbelt League teams and first-round opponents are:

Lennox against Winner/Colome, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday

Salem against Plankinton, 1 p.m., Thursday

Canova against Akron, Iowa, 5:30 p.m., Saturday

Flandreau against Freeman, 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Dell Rapids Mudcats against Dimock-Emery, 11 a.m., Sunday.

Madison picked up Seth Rockafellow of the Hartford-Humboldt Wood Ducks and Paul Clark of the Colman A's for the state tournament.