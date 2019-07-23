Madison Black places sixth in Class A State VFW Tournament

The Madison Black (13&14) VFW Baseball team placed sixth in the Class A State VFW 14U Tournament held at Flynn Field this past weekend. Madison went 1-2 in the tournament.

In Madison's opening game on Friday night, West Central broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning with a pair of runs and held on for a 3-1 win.

West Central got on the board in the opening inning when Justin Zirpel smacked a triple and later scored for a 1-0 advantage.

Madison knotted the score with one run in the third frame. Calvin Kelsey reached base on an error and then scored on Kadyn Gehrels' RBI single.

In the bottom of the third, West Central sent eight batters to the plate and scored twice. Andrew Zimmer had an RBI single for West Central.

Madison had just five base runners for the rest of the game.

Madison got five hits off three West Central hurlers. Jared Kennington hit two singles and Gehrels had a single and an RBI. Mason Kennington and Lucas Mork each had a single.

West Central had just three hits off two Madison hurlers, but they took advantage of seven walks. Zirpel had a triple while Zimmer and Dominick Chandaswang each had a single.

Lucas Johnson started on the hill for Madison and suffered the loss. He worked 4 2/3 innings, gave up three runs (one unearned) on three hits, struck out four and walked five batters.

Aiden Jensen worked the last 1 1/3 innings and didn't allow a run or a hit. He struck out one and walked two.

Owen Heath picked up the win as he worked 2 2/3 innings. He gave up one run on three hits while striking out one and walking one. Brodie Herr worked 2 2/3 innings in relief and didn't allow a run. He gave up two hits while striking out three and walking one. Peyton Bettcher earned the save as he pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for West Central. He gave up one hit and struck out three.

Madison 7, EPJ 6

Madison raced to a 7-0 lead after five innings and held on for a 7-6 win over Elk Point-Jefferson on Saturday in an elimination game.

Neither team scored until the fourth inning. With two one and one out, RJ Cook smacked a base-clearing double to put Madison on top 2-0.

Madison plated five runs in the fifth inning when 10 batters stepped to the plate. Johnson, Sutton Bern and Addison Gehrels each had an RBI single in the inning.

Elk Point-Jefferson sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth and scored three runs. Jacob Gale had an RBI single in the inning.

Elk Point-Jefferson scored three runs in the seventh frame to pull to within one, but they left runners on second and third as the final out was made.

Madison belted out 10 hits. Bern had a double, a single and an RBI. Cook added a double and an RBI. Johnson had a pair of singles and an RBI. A. Gehrels had a single and an RBI. J. Kennington, K. Gehrels, Mork and Calvin Kelsey each had a single.

Elk Point-Jefferson had six hits. Ben Swatek had two singles. Gale, Noah McDermott, Ty Trometer and Derrik Wagner each had a single.

K. Gehrels started on the mound for Madison and worked 5 1/3 innings to gain the win. He gave up three runs on four hits while striking out five and walking three. Jensen tossed one inning of relief. He gave up two runs on two hits, struck out one and walked two. M. Kennington pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief to gain the save. He allowed one run and walked one batter.

Trometer tossed 3 1/3 innings and suffered the loss. He allowed two runs on six hits while striking out one and walking one. Gale finished on the hill for Elk Point-Jefferson. He gave up five runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one.

Flandreau 7, Madison 4

Flandreau broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the third and one in the fourth to grab a 4-1 lead and held on for a 7-4 win in the consolation championship game on Sunday.

Flandreau scored once in the second frame when they scored on a squeeze play by Tristan Peters. With one on and two outs, Madison's J. Kennington smacked an RBI single to drive in the tying run.

Flandreau used RBI singles by Kolby Peters and Lane Johanson to gain a 3-1 advantage in the third inning. Flandreau tacked on another run in the fourth on an RBI single by Logan Voelker.

Madison plated a run in the sixth frame when K. Gehrels had an RBI single to drive in Jensen. Madison trailed 4-2. Flandreau scored three times in the seventh frame to stretch its lead to 7-2.

Madison plated two runs in the seventh with two outs and had the tying run on base before a fly-out ended the game.

Both teams had seven hits. J. Kennington had two singles and an RBI for Madison. K. Gehrels, Bern, Cook, Mork and Jensen each had a single.

Voelker had three singles and an RBI for Flandreau. Peters and Dylan Christenson each had a single and an RBI. Camden Schmidt and Johanson each had a single.

Mork started on the for Madison and suffered the loss. He worked five innings and gave up four runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking one. M. Kennington worked the last two innings and gave up three runs. He didn't allow a hit while striking out three and walking four.

Kelly Lewis went the distance for Flandreau to pick up the win. He gave up four runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking three.

Madison Black finished the season with an overall record of 14-12.