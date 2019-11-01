Warriors slip past Trojans in overtime contest

The Midland Warriors outscored the Dakota State University Trojans 12-3 in overtime and picked up a 77-68 non-conference men's basketball win at the DSU Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

DSU held a 36-26 halftime lead. The Trojans hit 51.7% of their field goals (15 of 29). DSU also made 5 of 9 three-pointers (55.6%) in the first 20 minutes.

The Warriors started to find their offense in the second half, mainly behind the play of Ryan Williams. Williams scored 17 of his game-high 29 points in the second half and overtime period. Midland made 17 of 31 field goals, 54.8%, in the second half.

The Trojans cooled down in the second 20 minutes and made just 11 of 31 field goals, 35.5%.

DSU finished the game hitting 26 of 60 field goals, 43%, and 8 of 13 free throws, 61.5%. The Trojans pulled down 21 rebounds and dished out 15 assists.

Brady Van Holland came off the bench and tossed in 21 points to pace the Trojans. Gare Ewefada added 12 counters, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Anthony Costello snared five rebounds for the Trojans. Brady Elder dished out a team-high six assists and had a team-high three steals. Josh McGreal had three assists.

Midland finished the game by making 28 of 51 field goals, 54.9%, and 18 of 25 free throws, 72%. The Warriors grabbed 44 rebounds.

Williams pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds for the winners. Kylan Smallwood tossed in 13 counters. Jake Rueschhoff and Emanuel Bryson each scored 10 points.

DSU (0-4) will go to Sioux Falls this weekend for a pair of games in the NAIA-South Dakota Basketball Classic at the Sanford Pentagon. On Saturday, the Trojans will face No. 6-ranked Dakota Wesleyan at 8 p.m. On Sunday, DSU will tangle with Mount Marty College at 2 p.m.