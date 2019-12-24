Chester, Colman-Egan pick up wins at Entringer Scholarship Classic

Two area teams picked up wins during the 22nd annual Girls Michael J. Entringer Scholarship Classic at Colman on Saturday. Getting wins were Chester and Colman-Egan.

Behind the play of the game's Most Valuable Player, Makenna Larson, the Chester Lady Flyers downed the Lake Preston Divers 56-45.

Chester built up a 30-11 halftime lead but was outscored 34-26 in the second half.

Chester made 23 of 56 field goals, 41.1%, and 3 of 9 from behind the three-point arc, 33.3%. The Lady Flyers connected on 7 of 20 free throws, 35%, and pulled down 41 rebounds.

Larson ended the game with 24 points, four assists and six steals; it was her second MVP award of the annual classic.

Tiffany Mohr and Jada Becker each added eight points for the winners. Hailey Bleeker pulled down a team-high nine rebounds, and Mohr snared seven.

Lake Preston made 19 of 51 field goals, 37.3%, and 6 of 15 three-pointers, 40%. The Divers made just 1 of 12 free throws and grabbed 37 rebounds.

Ashlyn DeKnikker tossed in 24 points and had 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals to lead the Divers. Marissa Rober added nine points. Annika Nelson snared a team-high 13 rebounds.

Colman-Egan 54, Sioux Valley 47

The Colman-Egan Hawks outscored the Sioux Valley Cossacks 26-20 in the second half and gained a 54-47 win.

The score was deadlocked at 13-13 after one period and the Hawks enjoyed a slim 28-27 lead at halftime

Colman-Egan made 21 of 51 field goals, 41.2%, and 6 of 14 three-pointers, 42.9%. The Hawks hit 6 of 12 from the charity stripe, 50%, and pulled down 22 rebounds.

Braiden Westley poured in 24 points, grabbed four rebounds and had two steals to power Colman-Egan. Westley was named the game's MVP.

Olivia Baumberger added 15 counters for the Hawks. Mackenzie Hemmer scored seven points, grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and had two steals. Josie Mousel and Elizabeth Moore each had two steals.

Sioux Valley made 18 of 34 field goals, 52.9%, and 5 of 12 from behind the arc, 41.7%. The Cossacks connected on 6 of 10 free throws, 60%.

Reagan Johnson paced the Cossacks with 15 points and two steals. Miakken Vincent added 13 counters and four rebounds. Abbie Schneider chipped in with nine counters. Ellie Schmidt and Julia Schneider each dished out three assists.

Castlewood 68, Madison 41

Castlewood outscored the Madison Lady Bulldogs 25-9 in the last quarter and gained a 68-41 win.

The Warriors led 13-12 after one period and held a 28-19 halftime lead.

Castlewood led 43-32 after three quarters.

Madison made 15 of 52 field goals, 28.8%, and 5 of 19 three-pointers, 26.3%. The Lady Bulldogs hit all six of their free throw attempts and grabbed 24 rebounds.

Kendra Leighton scored 15 points and had three steals to lead Madison. Morgan Anderson added 10 counters and two assists.

Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Briana Steuerwald with seven points, Lexie Roemen with six and Sophia Vanden Bosch with three.

Steuerwald had a team-high five rebounds while Grace Nelson snared four rebounds.

Castlewood made 30 of 62 field goals, 48.4%, and 5 of 18 three-pointers, 27.8%. The Warriors connected on 3 of 6 from the charity stripe, 50%, and pulled down 38 rebounds.

Alayna Benike poured in 27 points and had 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals to pace the Warriors. She was named the game's MVP.

Mackenzie Everson added 17 points and Darah DeKam chipped in with 13. DeKam pulled down six rebounds and had two blocked shots. Everson dished out three assists and had five steals. Cala Hunter dished out five assists.

Elkton-Lake Benton 46, O-R-R, 17

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks outscored the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Lady Raiders 19-5 in the second half and claimed a 46-17 win.

The Elks held a 27-12 halftime lead.

O-R-R made just 7 of 41 field goals, 17.1%, and 3 of 17 from behind the three-point arc, 17.6%. The Lady Raiders missed both of their free throw attempts and grabbed 26 rebounds.

Khloe Tieman scored 10 points and had four rebounds and two steals for the Lady Raiders. Julia Trygstad added five points while Paige Hanson chipped in with two. Hanson also had four rebounds.

Elkton-Lake Benton made 19 of 52 field goals, 36.5%, and 3 of 9 three pointers, 33.3%. The Elks connected on 5 of 8 from the charity stripe, 62.5%, and grabbed 36 rebounds.

Aubrey Wirth tossed in 12 points and had eight rebounds, one assist and two steals for the Elks. Hannah Krog added eight points.