NSAA 'pauses' activities through March 30

The North Star Athletic Association announced Friday afternoon that it is "issuing a pause in all conference activities until March 30" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dakota State University and the seven other NSAA conference schools will refrain from any athletic activities during this time. This includes all in-season spring sports and out-of-season sport activities.

No organized practices will be allowed. Teams currently participating in spring trips, including the DSU softball and baseball teams, will be allowed to complete their trip schedule.

"This is an extremely fluid situation, and we continue to closely monitor current developments, trends and mandates, which may dictate changes in our plan moving forward," said NSAA Commissioner Cory Anderson. "We have a large footprint and our spring sports cover five states (Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota and North Dakota), which obviously requires dealing with a myriad of agencies. Our desire is to discuss the best course of action moving forward in the short term and to provide time to consider long-term steps."