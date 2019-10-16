Madison wins battle of Bulldogs

The Madison Lady Bulldogs won the battle of the Bulldogs at the Madison High School Gym on Tuesday night. Madison downed Milbank 3-0 (25-17, 25-19 and 25-20) in a non-conference volleyball match.

"We had a few let-downs early but were able to finish strong," said Madison Coach Jill Kratovil.

Abby Brooks had a huge night at the net for Madison. She smashed 14 kills and had three block assists.

Sophia Vanden Bosch added 10 kills. Autumn Barger notched four block assists.

Grace Nelson led Madison with 22 set assists and Kylie Krusemark added 14.

Krusemark had four ace serves and Skyler Sargent had three aces.

Briana Steuerwald led the Lady Bulldogs with 15 digs and Kendra Leighton added 12.

Jacey Engebretson had a big match for Milbank with five kills and 14 digs. Elsie Rodgers also had five kills.

Hallie Schulte led Milbank with 24 digs.

Cassiday Christians had six set assists. Amy Nelson had four set assists and two ace serves.

"The girls worked together and did what they needed to do," Kratovil said.

Madison (16-7) will go to Dell Rapids on Saturday for the Dakota XII Conference Tournament. Action will begin at 9 a.m. Madison will face either Canton or Tea Area.

"We will have to be ready and give it our all," Kratovil said.

JV's win

Madison won the last two sets to claim the junior varsity match 2-1 (18-25, 25-8 and 15-8).

Drew Moore and Allie Kappenman each had four kills for the winners.

Olivia Flemming and Riley Weatherill each had a pair of ace serves for Madison. Flemming also had one block assist.

Raena Rost led Madison with nine digs. Krusemark had four digs and five set assists.

Ali Vacanti had four set assists, one solo block and one block assist.

Madison is currently 8-6.

C team adds win

Madison won the C match 2-0 (25-10 and 25-14).

Abby Palmquist had eight kills and six digs for Madison.

McKenna Shaw added three kills and six ace serves.

Megan Schouwenburg had a team-high nine ace serves and nine digs.

Shelby Mennis had 10 set assists for the winners.

Madison is currently 10-4.