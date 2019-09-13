Bulldogs place fifth at Jesse James Invitational CC Meet

The Madison Bulldogs, Chester Flyers, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders and Colman-Egan cross country teams participated in the Jesse James Cross Country Meet held at the River Ridge Golf Course in Garretson on Tuesday.

In the boys' division, Madison was the only area team to have a complete team. The Bulldogs placed fifth in the team standings with 86 points. Winning the team title was Sioux Falls Christian with a low score of 12 points.

Following the Chargers were Beresford 41, Webster 65, Lennox 76, Madison 86, Dell Rapids St. Mary 87, Flandreau 128 and Dell Rapids 132.

The top runner for Madison was Deion Cross, who placed 23rd in 19:21 in the 5K race. The Bulldogs had one other runner to place in the top 25. Truman Stoller was 25th in 19:26.

Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs were Isaiah Klockman, 30th, 19:26; and Braeden Keller, 34th, 19:42.

Madison had three other runners who competed in the varsity race: Nick Kessler, 47th, 20:34; Kaden Krusemark, 50th, 20:38; and Andrew Jones, 63rd, 22:23.

Chester had three runners competing in the varsity 5K race: Nathan Gerry, 65th, 23:11; Ashton Bauman, 66th, 23:37; and Connor Bates, 67th, 24:19.

Colton Wicks the only runner for the Raiders. He placed 68th in 26:29.

Isaac Engbers of SFC won the race in 17:17.

In the girls' varsity division, Madison placed eighth in the team standings with 118 points. Sioux Falls Christian won the meet with a low score of 38.

Following the Chargers were Beresford 46, Lennox 55, Webster 67, Flandreau 82, Southwest Christian 83, Garretson 106 and Madison 118.

The top runner for Madison was Ellie Keller, who placed fifth in the 5K race in 19:44.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Addy Meyer, 41st, 24:15; Jesse Streff, 47th, 24:52; and Kate Comes, 51st, 25:25.

Also competing for the Bulldogs was Ally Sahr, 56th, 26:49.

Colman-Egan had three runners who competed in the varsity race. The Hawks were led by Abby Rhode, 16th in 22:23. Other runners for Colman-Egan were Reese Luze, 24th, 22:36; and Jordan Wittrock, 52nd, 22:36.

Addison Bates was the only runner for Chester; she placed 72nd in 24:35.

Ali Bainbridge of Lennox won the race in 19:44.

Junior Varsity

Madison had three runners who placed in the top 25 boys of the junior varsity 4K race.

Leading the trio was Elijah Sims, 7th in 15:29; Spencer Monroe was 14th, 15:51; and Aaron Hawkes was 21st, 16:07.

Other Madison runners were Isaac Meyer, 31st, 16:51; Charles Callahan, 46th, 17:14; Tim Kessler, 50th, 17:18; Henry Meyer, 52nd, 17:19; Carter Downs, 63rd, 17:52; Elijah Olson, 64th, 17:52; Brant Blessington, 67th, 17:57; Grant Hasleton, 68th, 17:58; Dodge Cross, 77th, 18:20; Enoch Martin, 81st, 18:35; Logan Wardner, 87th, 18:50; Zach Ryan, 100th, 19:20; Nathan Hasleton, 116th, 20:01; Matthew Streff, 124th, 20:28; Micah Nelson, 125th, 20:34; Ranick Fjerstad, 126th, 20:39; Alex Collins, 127th; 20:46; Lane Williams, 138th, 22:01; and Calvin Martin, 150th, 24:41.

Colman-Egan had three runners: Sutton Bunde, 25th, 16:27; Jackson Wright, 92nd, 19:02; and Taylor Kriech, 102nd, 19:29.

Chester had four runners in the race: Brayden Schut, 34th, 16:58; Parker Gerry, 134th, 21:26; Gavin Kontz, 141st, 22:15; and Bailey Kontz, 148th, 23:28.

Garet Wicks was the only runner for O-R-R; he placed 79th in 18:28.

In the girls' junior varsity 4K race, Madison had 14 runners. The top two runners for Madison were Jenny Bernard, 32nd, 20:25; and Savannah Dickey, 39th, 20:46.

Other runners for Madison included Emily Thompson, 44th, 20:58; Allison Bruns, 51st, 21:26; Piper Davis, 52nd, 21:30; Eleni Sims, 55th, 21:40; Sophia Sudenga, 56th, 21:49; Kelsey O'Connell, 59th, 21:59; Mallorie Schultz, 60th, 22:02; Hannah Meyer, 74th, 22:47, Renae Hass, 80th, 23:06; Casi Eliason, 86th, 23:45, Araya Klockman, 87th, 23:57; and Andressa Rodrigues, 116th, 30:27.

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland had three runners: Josie Nold, 62nd, 22:10; Briella Wettlaufer, 65th, 22:14; and Sarah Grabarkiewicz, 113th, 27:37.

Colman-Egan had three runners: Elaina Rhode, 16th, 19:13. McKayla Loeher, 68th, 22:29; and Allison Olson, 112th, 27:30.