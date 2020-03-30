Three Tigers land on Cornbelt All-Conference team

The Howard Tigers had three players named to the 2019-20 boys Cornbelt All-Conference basketball team.

Howard junior Sam Asleson was named to the first team, senior Jake Brooks was named to the second team and junior Tisyn Spader was chosen to the third team.

Joining Asleson on the first unit were seniors Reggie Slaba of Hanson and Chase Arend of Bridgewater-Emery and juniors Gradee Sherman of Viborg-Hurley and Tyce Ortman of Canistota.

Joining Brooks on the second team are senior Trey Ortman of Canistota and juniors Chase Mason and Eli Boomgarden of Viborg-Hurley and Riley Ferry of Hanson.

Joining Spader on the third unit are senior Levi Larsen of Irene-Wakonda and juniors Chase Merrill of Canistota, Tyler Kjetland of Bridgewater-Emery and Grant Mikkelsen of Viborg-Hurley.

Slaba was the Conference's Most Valuable Player. Viborg-Hurley won the conference title with a 7-0 record.