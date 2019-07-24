Madison Gold claims region title with 11-2 win over Mobridge

The Madison Gold (15&16) VFW Baseball team jumped out to a 4-0 after three innings and rolled to an 11-2 win over Mobridge in the championship game of the NW 16U Region Tournament at Madison's Baughman-Belatti Park on Tuesday night.

Both the Madison Gold and Mobridge will advance to the Class A VFW State 16U Tournament, which will be held at North Sioux City and hosted by Dakota Valley starting Aug. 2.

After Zach Whitlock put down Mobridge in order in the top of the first inning, Madison Gold's offense started clicking. Madison sent seven batters to the plate in the first frame and scored three runs. Braden Eimers had an RBI double and Whitlock had an RBI single for Madison.

Madison added one run in the third inning on a Sam Olson RBI single.

Mobridge scored once in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Zane Reinert and tacked on a run in the fifth frame to cut the lead to 4-2.

Madison scored three runs in the fifth when Whitlock, Ryker Hawkins and Seth Fernau each had an RBI single.

Madison put the game away in the sixth frame when nine batters stepped to the plate and Madison scored four runs. Logan Allbee, Eimers and Hawkins each had an RBI single.

Madison belted out 11 hits in the contest. Eimers had a double, a single and two RBIs. He reached base all four times at bat and scored four runs. Whitlock had three singles, an RBI and scored three times. Hawkins had three singles and two RBIs. Olson had a single and three RBIs. Allbee and Fernau each had a single and an RBI.

Mobridge had five hits. Carter Tisdall had a triple while Z. Reinert had a double and an RBI. Braden Goehring had two singles and Blaise Thompson hit one single.

Whitlock worked five innings for Madison Gold and picked up the win. He gave up two runs on four hits while striking out two and walking four. Eimers finished on the mound for Madison and worked two innings of shutout ball. He allowed one hit, struck out one and walked one.

Tisdall worked 5 1/3 innings and suffered the loss. He gave up eight runs on six hits, struck out one and walked four. Cayden Eisemann worked 2/3 of an inning in relief and gave up three runs on four hits. He walked one batter.

Madison Gold (17-1) will play the first game of the State Tournament on Aug. 2 at noon. Their opponent will be named later.

Mobridge 13, Maroon 5

Needing a win to stay alive and qualify for the State Tournament, Mobridge downed the Madison Maroon (15&16) VFW team 13-5 on Tuesday afternoon at Baughman-Belatti Park.

With the loss, Madison Maroon was eliminated from postseason play.

Madison Maroon held a 2-0 lead after two innings. Mobridge scored four times in the third to grab a 4-2 lead, which they never gave up.

Madison scored once in the third frame to keep the score close.

In the last three innings, Mobridge outscored Madison 9-2.

Madison outhit Mobridge 9-8 with Colby Vostad hitting a double and a single while Nathan Ricke had a double. Joe Gors had two singles and two RBIs and Keygan Cruz had two singles. Trey Smith and Riley Kearin each had one single.

Eisemann had three doubles, a single, seven RBIs and scored three times for Mobridge. Tisdall had a double.

Cruz started on the mound for Madison and suffered the loss. He worked three innings, gave up three runs on four hits, struck out two and walked two. Peyton Wolf worked two innings of relief and allowed six runs on three hits. He struck out four and walked five. Ricke finished on the hill for Madison and worked two innings. He gave up three runs on one hit while striking out two and walking three.

Trace Cerney started for Mobridge and worked 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win. He gave up three runs (one unearned) on four hits, struck out five and walked four. Gavin Reinert finished on the mound for Mobridge and worked 3 1/3 innings. He gave up two runs on five hits and walked one.

Madison Maroon finished the season with a 10-9 overall record.